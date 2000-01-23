ProductionPacifica Film Distribution, Edward R. Pressman Productions, IMF Internationale Medien und Film GmbH & Co. Produktions KG
Also known as
The Crow: Salvation, El cuervo 3, A holló 3. - A megváltás, Corbul: Mântuirea, El cuervo: La salvación, El Cuervo: Salvación, Il corvo 3 - Salvation, Karga 3: Kurtuluş, Kruk 3: Zbawienie, O Corvo 3 - Pena Capital, O Corvo III: A Salvação, The Crow - pelastus, The Crow - Tödliche Erlösung, The Crow 3, The Crow 3 - Salvation, The Crow: Pelastus, To koraki: I lytrosi, Varnas. Išsigelbėjimas, Vrana 3: Spasenje, Το κοράκι: Η λύτρωση, Ворон 3: Спасение, Ворон: Спасіння, Гарванът на спасението, クロウ 復讐の翼, 鴉魔戰士
Film rating
5.6
Rate11 votes
4.9IMDb
Quotes
Tommy LeonardWhere the fuck did you come from?
Alex Corvis (The Crow)Big Bang? Primordial ooze? Divine hands of a benevolent creator? All possibilities, but recent events have given me doubts about the benevolent creator.
ShowtimesCurrently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.