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Poster of The Crow: Salvation
5.6
Kinoafisha Films The Crow: Salvation
5.6

The Crow: Salvation

, 2000
The Crow: Salvation
USA / Thriller, Action, Fantasy / 18+
Poster of The Crow: Salvation
5.6

Cast

Kirsten Dunst
Kirsten Dunst
Fred Ward
William Atherton
William Atherton
Dale Midkiff
Eric Mabius
Jodi Lyn O'Keefe
Jodi Lyn O'Keefe
Director Bharat Nalluri
Writer James O'Barr, Chip Johannessen
Composer Marco Beltrami
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 38 minutes
Production year 2000
Online premiere 9 August 2024
World premiere 23 January 2000
Release date
27 November 2000 Germany
1 June 2001 Italy
8 June 2001 Portugal
15 June 2001 Romania
31 October 2000 USA
MPAA R
Budget $10,000,000
Production Pacifica Film Distribution, Edward R. Pressman Productions, IMF Internationale Medien und Film GmbH & Co. Produktions KG
Also known as
The Crow: Salvation, El cuervo 3, A holló 3. - A megváltás, Corbul: Mântuirea, El cuervo: La salvación, El Cuervo: Salvación, Il corvo 3 - Salvation, Karga 3: Kurtuluş, Kruk 3: Zbawienie, O Corvo 3 - Pena Capital, O Corvo III: A Salvação, The Crow - pelastus, The Crow - Tödliche Erlösung, The Crow 3, The Crow 3 - Salvation, The Crow: Pelastus, To koraki: I lytrosi, Varnas. Išsigelbėjimas, Vrana 3: Spasenje, Το κοράκι: Η λύτρωση, Ворон 3: Спасение, Ворон: Спасіння, Гарванът на спасението, クロウ 復讐の翼, 鴉魔戰士

Film rating

5.6
Rate 11 votes
4.9 IMDb

Quotes

Tommy Leonard Where the fuck did you come from?
Alex Corvis (The Crow) Big Bang? Primordial ooze? Divine hands of a benevolent creator? All possibilities, but recent events have given me doubts about the benevolent creator.
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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