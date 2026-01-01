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Poster of Pod znakom Devy
4.7
Kinoafisha Films Pod znakom Devy
4.7

Pod znakom Devy

, 2008
Pod znakom Devy
Ukraine / Romantic / 18+
Poster of Pod znakom Devy
4.7

Cast

Andrey Rudenskiy
Andrey Rudenskiy
Grigoriy Bokovenko
Elena Turbal
Elena Turbal
Oleksandr Kobzar
Oleksandr Kobzar
Elena Turbal
Elena Turbal
Irina Novak
Irina Tkalenko
Natalya Vasko
Natalya Vasko
Director Mark Gorobets
Writer Lyubov Mosunova
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Ukraine
Runtime 1 hour 29 minutes
Production year 2008
Production Film.ua, Kinokompaniya Shpil
Also known as
Pod znakom Devy, Под знаком Девы

Film rating

4.7
Rate 10 votes
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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