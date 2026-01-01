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Pod znakom Devy
4.7
Pod znakom Devy
, 2008
Pod znakom Devy
Ukraine / Romantic / 18+
About
Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
4.7
Cast
Andrey Rudenskiy
Grigoriy Bokovenko
Elena Turbal
Oleksandr Kobzar
Elena Turbal
Irina Novak
Irina Tkalenko
Natalya Vasko
Director
Mark Gorobets
Writer
Lyubov Mosunova
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Ukraine
Runtime
1 hour 29 minutes
Production year
2008
Production
Film.ua, Kinokompaniya Shpil
Also known as
Pod znakom Devy, Под знаком Девы
More
Film rating
4.7
Rate
10
votes
Stills
Showtimes
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