Oleksandr Kobzar
Oleksandr Kobzar
Oleksandr Kobzar

Oleksandr Kobzar

Oleksandr Kobzar

Date of Birth
18 May 1976
Age
49 years old
Zodiac sign
Taurus

Popular Films

Казка про гроші 7.0
Казка про гроші (2017)
The Game 6.4
The Game (2012)
Plennitsa 6.1
Plennitsa (2013)

Filmography

Genre
Year
All 26 Films 10 TV Shows 16 Actor 26
Neprekrasnaya ledi
Neprekrasnaya ledi
Drama, Romantic 2021, Ukraine
Mozhesh mne verit
Mozhesh mne verit
Drama, Romantic 2021, Ukraine
Piknik
Piknik
Drama, Romantic 2021, Ukraine
Obyatiya lzhi
Obyatiya lzhi
Romantic 2020, Ukraine
Virazhi sudby
Virazhi sudby
Romantic 2019, Ukraine
Povernennya
Povernennya
Romantic 2019, Ukraine
Zamok na pіsku
Zamok na pіsku
Romantic, Drama 2019, Ukraine
Ya tebe znaydu
Ya tebe znaydu
Romantic, Detective 2019, Ukraine
Ya tezh yogo kohayu
Ya tezh yogo kohayu
Romantic 2019, Ukraine
Vskrytiye pokazhet
Vskrytiye pokazhet
Crime 2019, Ukraine
Crazy Wedding 2 5.4
Crazy Wedding 2 Skazhene vesillya 2
Comedy 2019, Ukraine
Crazy Wedding 6.1
Crazy Wedding Skazhene vesillya
Comedy 2018, Ukraine
Anna. Zhena egerya
Anna. Zhena egerya
Drama, Romantic, Detective 2017, Russia
Казка про гроші 7
Казка про гроші Казка про гроші
Fairy Tale, Family 2017, Ukraine
25-y chas
25-y chas
Drama, Crime, Sci-Fi 2016, Ukraine
Bomba
Bomba
Drama, Action 2013, Russia
Plennitsa 6.1
Plennitsa Plennitsa
Thriller 2013, Russia / Ukraine
Lyubov s oruzhiem
Lyubov s oruzhiem
Drama, Crime 2012, Russia/Ukraine
The Game 6.4
The Game Match
Sport, Drama 2012, Russia / Ukraine
Poslednyaya rol Rity 3.2
Poslednyaya rol Rity Poslednyaya rol Rity
Drama, Romantic 2012, Russia / Ukraine
Solntsevorot 4.1
Solntsevorot Solntsevorot
Drama 2012, Russia
Demony
Demony
Drama, Crime 2011, Russia
Dostavit lyuboy cenoy
Dostavit lyuboy cenoy
Adventure, War 2011, Russia
Prityazhenie 5.9
Prityazhenie Prityazhenie
Thriller, Romantic 2009, Ukraine
