Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
About
Filmography
Oleksandr Kobzar
Oleksandr Kobzar
Kinoafisha
Persons
Oleksandr Kobzar
Oleksandr Kobzar
Oleksandr Kobzar
Date of Birth
18 May 1976
Age
49 years old
Zodiac sign
Taurus
Popular Films
7.0
Казка про гроші
(2017)
6.4
The Game
(2012)
6.1
Plennitsa
(2013)
Filmography
Genre
All
Action
Adventure
Comedy
Crime
Detective
Drama
Fairy Tale
Family
Romantic
Sci-Fi
Sport
Thriller
War
Year
All
2021
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
2013
2012
2011
2009
2008
All
26
Films
10
TV Shows
16
Actor
26
Neprekrasnaya ledi
Drama, Romantic
2021, Ukraine
Mozhesh mne verit
Drama, Romantic
2021, Ukraine
Piknik
Drama, Romantic
2021, Ukraine
Obyatiya lzhi
Romantic
2020, Ukraine
Virazhi sudby
Romantic
2019, Ukraine
Povernennya
Romantic
2019, Ukraine
Zamok na pіsku
Romantic, Drama
2019, Ukraine
Ya tebe znaydu
Romantic, Detective
2019, Ukraine
Ya tezh yogo kohayu
Romantic
2019, Ukraine
Vskrytiye pokazhet
Crime
2019, Ukraine
5.4
Crazy Wedding 2
Skazhene vesillya 2
Comedy
2019, Ukraine
6.1
Crazy Wedding
Skazhene vesillya
Comedy
2018, Ukraine
Anna. Zhena egerya
Drama, Romantic, Detective
2017, Russia
7
Казка про гроші
Казка про гроші
Fairy Tale, Family
2017, Ukraine
Watch trailer
25-y chas
Drama, Crime, Sci-Fi
2016, Ukraine
Bomba
Drama, Action
2013, Russia
6.1
Plennitsa
Plennitsa
Thriller
2013, Russia / Ukraine
Lyubov s oruzhiem
Drama, Crime
2012, Russia/Ukraine
6.4
The Game
Match
Sport, Drama
2012, Russia / Ukraine
Watch trailer
3.2
Poslednyaya rol Rity
Poslednyaya rol Rity
Drama, Romantic
2012, Russia / Ukraine
4.1
Solntsevorot
Solntsevorot
Drama
2012, Russia
Demony
Drama, Crime
2011, Russia
Dostavit lyuboy cenoy
Adventure, War
2011, Russia
5.9
Prityazhenie
Prityazhenie
Thriller, Romantic
2009, Ukraine
Show more
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree