Mark Gorobets
Mark Gorobets
Mark Gorobets
Mark Gorobets
Mark Gorobets
Date of Birth
30 May 1975
Age
50 years old
Zodiac sign
Gemini
Occupation
Director
Popular Films
8.2
Koroche, plan takoj
(2023)
7.3
Sound of Youth
(2024)
7.2
Gotovy na vse
(2021)
Director
18
Krutoy i perec
Comedy
2025, Russia
6.8
Blindazh
Blindazh
Sci-Fi, War
2024, Russia
Watch trailer
7.3
Sound of Youth
Tur s Ivanushkami
Comedy
2024, Russia
Watch trailer
4.2
Bratya
Bratya
Comedy
2024, Russia
Watch trailer
8.2
Koroche, plan takoj
Comedy
2023, Russia
6.4
Staya
Drama
2022, Russia
7.2
Gotovy na vse
Comedy
2021, Russia
2.9
#vmaskeshou
Comedy, Reality-TV
2020, Russia
5.8
Korni
Comedy
2020, Russia
6.7
Ten za spinoy
Drama, Detective, Crime
2019, Russia
6.1
Schastya! Zdorovya!
Schastya! Zdorovya!
Comedy
2018, Russia
Watch trailer
Blizhe, chem kazhetsya 2
Family
2018, Russia
6.2
Bolshie den'gi
Detective
2017, Russia
4.4
The Ship
Drama, Adventure, Sci-Fi
2014, Russia
5.8
Odessa-mama
Drama, Action, Adventure
2012, Ukraine
5.3
Zakrytaya shkola
Thriller, Mystery
2011, Russia
5.2
Veskoe osnovanie dlya ubijstva
Crime
2009, Russia
4.7
Pod znakom Devy
Pod znakom Devy
Romantic
2008, Ukraine
