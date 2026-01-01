Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Mark Gorobets
Mark Gorobets Mark Gorobets
Kinoafisha Persons Mark Gorobets

Mark Gorobets

Mark Gorobets

Date of Birth
30 May 1975
Age
50 years old
Zodiac sign
Gemini
Occupation
Director

Popular Films

Koroche, plan takoj 8.2
Koroche, plan takoj (2023)
Sound of Youth 7.3
Sound of Youth (2024)
Gotovy na vse 7.2
Gotovy na vse (2021)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Krutoy i perec
Comedy 2025, Russia
Blindazh 6.8
Blindazh Blindazh
Sci-Fi, War 2024, Russia
Watch trailer
Sound of Youth 7.3
Sound of Youth Tur s Ivanushkami
Comedy 2024, Russia
Watch trailer
Bratya 4.2
Bratya Bratya
Comedy 2024, Russia
Watch trailer
Koroche, plan takoj 8.2
Koroche, plan takoj
Comedy 2023, Russia
Staya 6.4
Staya
Drama 2022, Russia
Gotovy na vse 7.2
Gotovy na vse
Comedy 2021, Russia
#vmaskeshou 2.9
#vmaskeshou
Comedy, Reality-TV 2020, Russia
Korni 5.8
Korni
Comedy 2020, Russia
Ten za spinoy 6.7
Ten za spinoy
Drama, Detective, Crime 2019, Russia
Schastya! Zdorovya! 6.1
Schastya! Zdorovya! Schastya! Zdorovya!
Comedy 2018, Russia
Watch trailer
Blizhe, chem kazhetsya 2
Family 2018, Russia
Bolshie den'gi 6.2
Bolshie den'gi
Detective 2017, Russia
The Ship 4.4
The Ship
Drama, Adventure, Sci-Fi 2014, Russia
Odessa-mama 5.8
Odessa-mama
Drama, Action, Adventure 2012, Ukraine
Zakrytaya shkola 5.3
Zakrytaya shkola
Thriller, Mystery 2011, Russia
Veskoe osnovanie dlya ubijstva 5.2
Veskoe osnovanie dlya ubijstva
Crime 2009, Russia
Pod znakom Devy 4.7
Pod znakom Devy Pod znakom Devy
Romantic 2008, Ukraine
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more