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Poster of K tesche na bliny
5.2
Kinoafisha Films K tesche na bliny
5.2

K tesche na bliny

, 2016
Russia / Romantic / 18+
Poster of K tesche na bliny
5.2

Cast

Ekaterina Fedulova
Ekaterina Fedulova
Pyotr Barancheev
Pyotr Barancheev
Anna Polupanova
Anastasia Filippova
Anastasia Filippova
Director Aleksandr Grabar
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Russia
Runtime 1 hour 38 minutes
Production year 2016

Film rating

5.2
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Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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