Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Площадки
About
Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
1 poster
Kinoafisha
Films
Polcarstva za lyubov
Polcarstva za lyubov
18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат
Romantic
Country
Russia
Runtime
1 hour 31 minutes
Production year
2014
Production
Kinokompaniya Russkoe
Also known as
Poltsarstva za lyubov, Mi reino por un amor
Director
Aleksandr Khvan
Cast
Vladimir Litvinov
Anna Polupanova
Sergey Marin
Yulia Parshuta
Tatyana Chernopyatova
Cast and Crew
Similar films for Polcarstva za lyubov
0.0
Lyubov, kotoroy ne bylo
(2015)
5.4
Narochno ne pridumaesh
(2013)
5.2
Zhizn bez Very
(2016)
0.0
Kompleks polnocennosti
(2012)
5.8
Podari mne nemnogo tepla
(2013)
5.2
K tesche na bliny
(2016)
4.8
Buduschee sovershennoe
(2015)
3.7
Mama, ya zhenyus
(2014)
6.6
Carmen
(2003)
0.0
Prostaya istoriya
(2016)
Film rating
5.7
Rate
10
votes
Place in the rating
Best Russian Films
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
Film Reviews
No reviews
Write review
Stills
Now Playing
New Releases
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Marty Supreme
2025, USA, Drama, History
The Housemaid
2025, USA, Thriller
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Greenland: Migration
2026, Great Britain / USA, Thriller, Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure
Shelter
2026, USA, Action, Thriller
Return to Silent Hill
2026, USA, Horror
Kommentiruy eto
2026, Russia, Comedy
Chebi 2
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Levsha
2026, Russia, Adventure
Ravioli Oli
2026, Russia, Comedy, Romantic
Chainsaw Man - The Movie: Reze Arc
2025, Japan, Action, Adventure, Animation
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree