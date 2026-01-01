Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of Polcarstva za lyubov
1 poster
Kinoafisha Films Polcarstva za lyubov

Polcarstva za lyubov

18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат
Country Russia
Runtime 1 hour 31 minutes
Production year 2014
Production Kinokompaniya Russkoe
Also known as
Poltsarstva za lyubov, Mi reino por un amor
Director
Aleksandr Khvan
Cast
Vladimir Litvinov
Anna Polupanova
Sergey Marin
Sergey Marin
Yulia Parshuta
Tatyana Chernopyatova
Cast and Crew
Similar films for Polcarstva za lyubov
Lyubov, kotoroy ne bylo 0.0
Lyubov, kotoroy ne bylo (2015)
Narochno ne pridumaesh 5.4
Narochno ne pridumaesh (2013)
Zhizn bez Very 5.2
Zhizn bez Very (2016)
Kompleks polnocennosti 0.0
Kompleks polnocennosti (2012)
Podari mne nemnogo tepla 5.8
Podari mne nemnogo tepla (2013)
K tesche na bliny 5.2
K tesche na bliny (2016)
Buduschee sovershennoe 4.8
Buduschee sovershennoe (2015)
Mama, ya zhenyus 3.7
Mama, ya zhenyus (2014)
Carmen 6.6
Carmen (2003)
Prostaya istoriya 0.0
Prostaya istoriya (2016)

Film rating

5.7
Rate 10 votes
Place in the rating
Best Russian Films 
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Stills
Avatar 3
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Marty Supreme
Marty Supreme
2025, USA, Drama, History
The Housemaid
The Housemaid
2025, USA, Thriller
Zootopia 2
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Greenland: Migration
Greenland: Migration
2026, Great Britain / USA, Thriller, Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure
Shelter
Shelter
2026, USA, Action, Thriller
Return to Silent Hill
Return to Silent Hill
2026, USA, Horror
Kommentiruy eto
Kommentiruy eto
2026, Russia, Comedy
Chebi 2
Chebi 2
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Levsha
Levsha
2026, Russia, Adventure
Ravioli Oli
Ravioli Oli
2026, Russia, Comedy, Romantic
Chainsaw Man - The Movie: Reze Arc
Chainsaw Man - The Movie: Reze Arc
2025, Japan, Action, Adventure, Animation
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more