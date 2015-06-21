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Poster of Fire Twister
2.6
Kinoafisha Films Fire Twister
2.6

Fire Twister

, 2015
Fire Twister
USA / Sci-Fi, Thriller / 18+
Poster of Fire Twister
2.6

Cast

Casper Van Dien
Casper Van Dien
Scott
John Hawkes
John Hawkes
Eileen Dietz
Eileen Dietz
Jon Mack
Jon Mack
V
Joe Regalbuto
Mitch
Lisa Davis
Carla
Johnny Hawkes
Jason
Leah Bateman
Barbie
Jeff Clarke
Anthony
Jacob Chambers
Huey
Benjamin Easterday
Louie
Bryan Rasmussen
Logan
Director George Earshbeimer
Writer Larry Bain
Composer David Findlay
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 23 minutes
Production year 2015
World premiere 21 June 2015
Release date
21 June 2015 Netherlands
6 August 2015 USA
Production Cinetel Films, Odyssey Media
Also known as
Fire Twister, Fire Twister - Feuerhölle L.A., Fire Twister - Feuerhölle L.A. 3D, Ogniste tornado, Tornado de fuego, Tulemöll, Uragano di fuoco, Vòi Rồng Lửa, Адский смерч, Огнено торнадо, Пекельний смерч

Film rating

2.6
Rate 10 votes
2.6 IMDb

Quotes

Carla You see something Scott?
Scott It's nothing.
Carla Okay alright.
Scott Let's do this! Before we get caught!
[the security camera takes screenshot pictures of Scott and his friends]
Jason Tell me there's something else in here besides just this banner.
Barbie There is.
Jason Nice, that's what I'm talking about.
Carla The truth!
[Carla rolls out the banner]
Jason Wow! I can't imagine anything more boring than the truth on a banner.
Barbie We're getting the message out Jason and that's what matters.
Scott What matters is we get this done before the wind picks up and our message gets flown into the pacific.
Jason Yeah! Let's fly this baby and get out of here so we can do some celebration drinking.
Barbie Not really all that committed to the cause are you Jason.
Jason I'd commit to you for at least two weeks if you give me a shot darling.
Barbie Seriously? You're like my dad's age.
Scott Maybe we should stop the flirting and concentrate on this.
Jason Are you or are you not dating Dr. Hottie.
Scott Scott, Carla: Dr. Hottie. Dr. Hottie.
Scott Dr. Hotties and my relationship has nothing to do with...
Jason Ah busted. Ah, damn wind's getting crap in my eyes.
Barbie You picked a really good spot. People are gonna see our message for miles, maybe even get some real media attention.
Jason Oh don't act so surprised. You know I do whatever I can for the cause Barbie.
Barbie Okay, maybe I got you a little wrong.
Carla I'm sorry.
Scott About what?
Carla It's just, if you hadn't met me, then you'd still have your job.
Scott You really want to bring that up now?
Carla But they never would come after you that hard if it hadn't been for your job.
Scott You had nothing to do with it Carla.
Carla You still love charging into burning buildings and saving lives so now you're hanging a banner.
Scott I live to hang the banners. Alright let's go let's do this!
Jason Yep!
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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