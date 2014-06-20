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Poster of LA Apocalypse
2.8
Kinoafisha Films LA Apocalypse
2.8

LA Apocalypse

, 2014
LA Apocalypse
USA / Sci-Fi, Action, Thriller / 18+
Poster of LA Apocalypse
2.8

Cast

Gina Holden
Ashley Wilkins
Adam Lieberman
Eric Allan Kramer
Sergeant Wade
Jon Mack
Jon Mack
Raymond J. Barry
Major Gray
David Cade
Calvin Hopkins
Christopher Judge
Lieutenant Grisham
Kamar de los Reyes
Carlos Dorado
Melina Lizette
Jennifer Mendez
Greg Serano
Ramirez
Christian Victor Levatino
Gates
Peter Katona
Kyle Pitinski
Director Michael J. Sarna
Writer Neil Elman, Eric Forsberg
Composer Mario Salvucci
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 20 minutes
Production year 2014
World premiere 20 June 2014
Release date
20 June 2014 USA
Production Cinetel Films, Doomed Pictures
Also known as
LA Apocalypse, Apocalipsis en Los Ángeles, Apocalypse Los Angeles, Apokalipsa w LA, Apokalipsa w Los Angeles, Apokalypsa v Los Angeles, Apokalypse Los Angeles, Doomed Planet, L.A. Apocalypse - Apocalisse a Los Angeles, L.A. Apokalypsa, L.A. Earthquake, LA Apocalypse: San Andreas, Los Angelese lõpp, Volcano City, Zona de desastre, Апокалипсис в Лос-Анджелесе

Film rating

2.8
Rate 10 votes
2.8 IMDb
Updated 12 November 2020
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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