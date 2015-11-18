Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Площадки
About
Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
Similar
Quotes
Рейтинги
4.3
IMDb Rating: 4.1
Rate
2 posters
Kinoafisha
Films
Stormageddon
Stormageddon
Stormageddon
18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат
Drama
Thriller
Country
USA
Runtime
1 hour 22 minutes
Production year
2015
World premiere
18 November 2015
Release date
18 November 2015
Great Britain
Production
Cinetel Films
Also known as
Stormageddon, Das Echelon Desaster, Hukatuse eshelon, Tormentageddon: Apocalipsis infernal, Штормагеддон
Director
Nick Lyon
Cast
Adrian Paul
Eve Mauro
Robert Blanche
Mercy Malick
Jon Mack
Cast and Crew
Similar films for Stormageddon
3.7
10 Minutes Gone
(2019)
3.2
Global Meltdown
(2017)
3.8
Sharknado 5: Global Swarming
(2017)
5.6
47 Meters Down
(2016)
3.3
Kids vs Monsters
(2015)
4.5
They Found Hell
(2015)
2.8
LA Apocalypse
(2014)
3.7
Mega Cyclone
(2011)
3.7
Collision Earth
(2011)
4.2
Ice Twisters
(2009)
4.9
Eyeborgs
(2009)
5.3
Escape Room
(2017)
Film rating
4.3
Rate
10
votes
4.1
IMDb
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
Film Reviews
No reviews
Write review
Quotes
Agent Travers
Are we chasing robots, or becoming them?
Now Playing
New Releases
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Marty Supreme
2025, USA, Drama, History
The Housemaid
2025, USA, Thriller
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Shelter
2026, USA, Action, Thriller
Ravioli Oli
2026, Russia, Comedy, Romantic
Chebi 2
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Greenland: Migration
2026, Great Britain / USA, Thriller, Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure
Return to Silent Hill
2026, USA, Horror
Yura Was Here
2025, Russia, Drama, Music
Killer Whale
2026, Australia / USA, Action, Horror, Detective
Levsha
2026, Russia, Adventure
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree