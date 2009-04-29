Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of Eyeborgs
4.9
Kinoafisha Films Eyeborgs
4.9

Eyeborgs

, 2009
Eyeborgs
USA / Sci-Fi / 18+
Poster of Eyeborgs
4.9

Cast

Adrian Paul
Adrian Paul
Dale Girard
Mikey Wiseman
John S. Rushton
Kat Munday
Devin McGee
Director Richard Clabaugh
Writer Fran Clabaugh, Richard Clabaugh
Composer Mark Brisbane, Guy-Roger Duvert
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 43 minutes
Production year 2009
World premiere 29 April 2009
Release date
28 July 2011 Germany
29 April 2009 USA
MPAA R
Budget $3,700,000
Production Crimson Wolf Productions
Also known as
Eyeborgs, Eyeborgs - Nichts ist, wie es scheint, Kübersilmad, Người Máy Nổi Loạn, Vzbura strojov, Vzpoura stroju, W sieci terroru, Видеть все!, アイボーグ

Film rating

4.9
Rate 10 votes
4.9 IMDb

Quotes

G-Man C'mon! Try and get a piece of me, you silicon psychos! You binary bastards! You digital dingoes!
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Project Hail Mary
Project Hail Mary
2026, USA, Sci-Fi, Thriller, Drama, Comedy, Adventure
The Drama
The Drama
2026, USA, Romantic, Comedy, Drama
Angels of War
Angels of War
2026, Russia, Drama, History, War
Kommersant
Kommersant
2026, Russia, Drama, Adaptation
Priklyucheniya zhyoltogo chemodanchika
Priklyucheniya zhyoltogo chemodanchika
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy, Adventure, Fantasy
Your Heart Will Be Broken
Your Heart Will Be Broken
2026, Russia, Romantic
Moya sobaka - kosmonavt
Moya sobaka - kosmonavt
2026, Russia, Family, Adventure, Comedy, Children's
Roditelskiy dom
Roditelskiy dom
2025, Belarus / Russia, Comedy, Family
Domovyonok Kuzya 2
Domovyonok Kuzya 2
2026, Russia, Comedy, Family, Fantasy, Children's
Avatar 3
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Super Mario Galaxy
Super Mario Galaxy
2026, Japan / USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Family, Fantasy, Adaptation, Horror
Chernyy dvor v kino
Chernyy dvor v kino
2026, Kazakhstan / Kyrgyzstan, Crime, Drama
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more