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4.9
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Eyeborgs
4.9
Eyeborgs
, 2009
Eyeborgs
USA / Sci-Fi / 18+
About
Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
Similar
Quotes
Filming locations
4.9
Cast
Adrian Paul
Dale Girard
Mikey Wiseman
John S. Rushton
Kat Munday
Devin McGee
Director
Richard Clabaugh
Writer
Fran Clabaugh
,
Richard Clabaugh
Composer
Mark Brisbane
,
Guy-Roger Duvert
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
USA
Runtime
1 hour 43 minutes
Production year
2009
World premiere
29 April 2009
Release date
28 July 2011
Germany
29 April 2009
USA
MPAA
R
Budget
$3,700,000
Production
Crimson Wolf Productions
Also known as
Eyeborgs, Eyeborgs - Nichts ist, wie es scheint, Kübersilmad, Người Máy Nổi Loạn, Vzbura strojov, Vzpoura stroju, W sieci terroru, Видеть все!, アイボーグ
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Film rating
4.9
Rate
10
votes
4.9
IMDb
Stills
Quotes
G-Man
C'mon! Try and get a piece of me, you silicon psychos! You binary bastards! You digital dingoes!
Showtimes
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