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Poster of Global Meltdown
3.2
Kinoafisha Films Global Meltdown
3.2

Global Meltdown

, 2017
Global Meltdown
Canada / Action, Adventure, Drama / 18+
Poster of Global Meltdown
3.2

Cast

Michael Paré
Michael Paré
Amos Cade
Elle Young
Karen Cavanaugh
Patrick J. MacEachern
Davis Mackie
Cameron Gordon
Mayor Wally
Scott Roberts
Vince Isaacs
Anna Barker
Erin
Jay Morberg
Larry Vogel
Christopher Clare
Chef
Duff Zayonce
Farmer Barnes
Marin Almasi
Ashley Barnes
Director Daniel Gilboy
Writer Daniel Gilboy
Composer Michael Neilson
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Canada
Runtime 1 hour 30 minutes
Production year 2017
Online premiere 4 July 2018
World premiere 6 July 2017
Production Alberta Film Projects, Cinetel Films
Also known as
Global Meltdown, A destruição da Terra, Apocalypse Day, Colapso global, Global Fusion, Global Storm - Die finale Katastrophe, Globalno zagrevanje, La Terra trema, Ülemaailmne kokkuvarisemine, Volcano Armageddon, Глобальный кризис, Срещу стихиите, ボルケーノ・アルマゲドン

Film rating

3.2
Rate 10 votes
3.3 IMDb
Updated 8 February 2022

Quotes

Mayor Wally What about the rest of the world? Have you heard about anything from Europe or Asia?
Vince Isaacs Total blackout. It's exactly what they want, everyone in the dark.
Erin Who exactly are "they"?
Vince Isaacs Them! The royal "they". The Illuminati. The New World Order. Puppet masters that control everyone. CIA, DARPA, the Kremlin.
Erin And what exactly do they do?
Vince Isaacs Area 51. MK Ultra. GM crop manipulation. Weather control. Mind control! You think that's fluoride in the water?
Sutton And the damn chem-trails, pumping chemicals in the atmosphere, making us all impotent.
Amos Cade [chuckles] Maybe they're making you impotent, Sutton, but my gear works just fine.
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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