Mayor Wally
What about the rest of the world? Have you heard about anything from Europe or Asia?
Vince Isaacs
Total blackout. It's exactly what they want, everyone in the dark.
Erin
Who exactly are "they"?
Vince Isaacs
Them! The royal "they". The Illuminati. The New World Order. Puppet masters that control everyone. CIA, DARPA, the Kremlin.
Erin
And what exactly do they do?
Vince Isaacs
Area 51. MK Ultra. GM crop manipulation. Weather control. Mind control! You think that's fluoride in the water?
Sutton
And the damn chem-trails, pumping chemicals in the atmosphere, making us all impotent.
Amos Cade
[chuckles]
Maybe they're making you impotent, Sutton, but my gear works just fine.