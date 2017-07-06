Mayor Wally What about the rest of the world? Have you heard about anything from Europe or Asia?

Vince Isaacs Total blackout. It's exactly what they want, everyone in the dark.

Erin Who exactly are "they"?

Vince Isaacs Them! The royal "they". The Illuminati. The New World Order. Puppet masters that control everyone. CIA, DARPA, the Kremlin.

Erin And what exactly do they do?

Vince Isaacs Area 51. MK Ultra. GM crop manipulation. Weather control. Mind control! You think that's fluoride in the water?

Sutton And the damn chem-trails, pumping chemicals in the atmosphere, making us all impotent.