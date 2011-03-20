Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Площадки
About
Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
1 poster
Kinoafisha
Films
Maid
Maid
Maid
18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат
Comedy
Romantic
Country
Russia
Runtime
1 hour 31 minutes
Production year
2011
World premiere
20 March 2011
Production
Amedia
Also known as
Domrabotnitsa, Домработница
Director
Aleksey Kiryushchenko
Cast
Olga Medynich
Yaroslav Boyko
Galina Petrova
Ilya Blednyy
Svetlana Permyakova
Cast and Crew
Similar films for Maid
7.6
Deja Vu
(1989)
5.7
Vasilki dlya Vasilisy
(2012)
5.8
Muzhchina dlya zhizni, ili Na brak ne pretenduyu
(2008)
6.6
Roditeli strogogo rezhima
(2022)
5.0
Bestseller po lyubvi
(2016)
2.3
Spartakiada. Local Warming
(2008)
5.7
Bolshaya lyubov
(2006)
5.9
Teoriya zapoya
(2003)
5.1
Tri dnya s pridurkom
(2012)
2.5
Zomboyashchik
(2018)
6.1
Life Goes On
(2017)
4.6
Vezuchiy sluchay
(2017)
Film rating
6.3
Rate
10
votes
6
IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies
Best Russian Films
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
Film Reviews
No reviews
Write review
Stills
Now Playing
New Releases
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Marty Supreme
2025, USA, Drama, History
The Housemaid
2025, USA, Thriller
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Greenland: Migration
2026, Great Britain / USA, Thriller, Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure
Return to Silent Hill
2026, USA, Horror
Kommentiruy eto
2026, Russia, Comedy
Levsha
2026, Russia, Adventure
Chebi 2
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Papa mozhet
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Zolotoy dubl
2026, Russia, Sport, Drama
Charlie the Wonderdog
2026, Canada, Animation, Comedy, Family
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree