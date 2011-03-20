Menu
Country Russia
Runtime 1 hour 31 minutes
Production year 2011
World premiere 20 March 2011
Production Amedia
Also known as
Domrabotnitsa, Домработница
Director
Aleksey Kiryushchenko
Aleksey Kiryushchenko
Cast
Olga Medynich
Olga Medynich
Yaroslav Boyko
Yaroslav Boyko
Galina Petrova
Galina Petrova
Ilya Blednyy
Ilya Blednyy
Svetlana Permyakova
Svetlana Permyakova
Similar films for Maid
Deja Vu 7.6
Deja Vu (1989)
Vasilki dlya Vasilisy 5.7
Vasilki dlya Vasilisy (2012)
Muzhchina dlya zhizni, ili Na brak ne pretenduyu 5.8
Muzhchina dlya zhizni, ili Na brak ne pretenduyu (2008)
Roditeli strogogo rezhima 6.6
Roditeli strogogo rezhima (2022)
Bestseller po lyubvi 5.0
Bestseller po lyubvi (2016)
2.3
Spartakiada. Local Warming (2008)
Bolshaya lyubov 5.7
Bolshaya lyubov (2006)
Teoriya zapoya 5.9
Teoriya zapoya (2003)
Tri dnya s pridurkom 5.1
Tri dnya s pridurkom (2012)
Zomboyashchik 2.5
Zomboyashchik (2018)
Life Goes On 6.1
Life Goes On (2017)
Vezuchiy sluchay 4.6
Vezuchiy sluchay (2017)

Film rating

6.3
Rate 10 votes
6 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies  Best Russian Films 
