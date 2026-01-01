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Poster of Bestseller po lyubvi
5.0
Kinoafisha Films Bestseller po lyubvi
5.0

Bestseller po lyubvi

, 2016
Ukraine / Romantic, Comedy / 18+
Poster of Bestseller po lyubvi
5.0

Cast

Ilya Blednyy
Ilya Blednyy
Larisa Kadochnikova
Mariya Kozakova
Mariya Kozakova
Asya
Sebastian Anton
Valerii Sheptekita
Andrey Isaenko
Andrey Isaenko
Darya Egorkina
Darya Egorkina
Aleksey Smolka
Viktoriya Tokmanenko
Director Nikolay Mihaylov, Nikolay Mikhaylov
Writer Olga Zhabina
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Ukraine
Runtime 1 hour 33 minutes
Production year 2016
Production Star Media
Also known as
Bestseller po lyubvi, Un bestseller sobre el amor

Film rating

5.0
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