Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Русский
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Площадки
5.0
Kinoafisha
Films
Bestseller po lyubvi
5.0
Bestseller po lyubvi
, 2016
Ukraine / Romantic, Comedy / 18+
About
Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
5.0
Cast
Ilya Blednyy
Larisa Kadochnikova
Mariya Kozakova
Asya
Sebastian Anton
Valerii Sheptekita
Andrey Isaenko
Darya Egorkina
Aleksey Smolka
Viktoriya Tokmanenko
Director
Nikolay Mihaylov
,
Nikolay Mikhaylov
Writer
Olga Zhabina
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Ukraine
Runtime
1 hour 33 minutes
Production year
2016
Production
Star Media
Also known as
Bestseller po lyubvi, Un bestseller sobre el amor
More
Film rating
5.0
Rate
10
votes
Place in the rating
Best Comedies
Stills
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
Similar films for Bestseller po lyubvi
Mama naprokat
Comedy
2010, Ukraine
5.0
Maid
Comedy, Romantic
2011, Russia
6.0
Syurpriz
Romantic
2008, Ukraine
5.0
Love Story
Romantic, Drama
1981, USSR
6.0
Now Playing
New Releases
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Toy Story 5
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Fantasy, Family, Drama
Na derevnyu dedushke 2
2026, Russia, Comedy, Family
Untitled Evil Dead Spin-Off
2026, USA, Horror
Minions 3
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Action
Kholop 3
2026, Russia, Comedy, Adventure
Spiked
2025, Belgium / France / Luxembourg, Animation
In the Hand of Dante
2025, Italy, Drama
The Backrooms
2026, USA, Horror, Sci-Fi
Obsession
2025, USA, Horror
Otpusk na vsyu golovu
2026, Russia, Comedy
Tri bogatyrya. Ni dnya bez podviga 3
2026, Russia, Animation
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree