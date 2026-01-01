Menu
Aleksandr Rapoport
Aleksandr Rapoport Aleksandr Rapoport
Aleksandr Rapoport

Aleksandr Rapoport

Aleksandr Rapoport

Date of Birth
1 April 1947
Age
78 years old
Zodiac sign
Aries
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Romantic hero, Thriller hero

Popular Films

Ya – telohranitel' 7.3
Ya – telohranitel' (2008)
Chuzhoe litso 7.2
Chuzhoe litso (2012)
Boginya prajm-tajma 7.2
Boginya prajm-tajma (2006)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Solo
Solo
Crime, Drama 2024, Russia
Pozdnij srok
Pozdnij srok
Romantic 2020, Russia
Zelyonyj furgon 3.2
Zelyonyj furgon
Crime, Detective 2020, Russia
Strangers of Patience 5.5
Strangers of Patience Strangers of Patience
Thriller 2019, Russia
Watch trailer
Po tu storonu smerti 6.7
Po tu storonu smerti
Thriller, Mystery 2018, Russia
Na Parizh! 2.5
Na Parizh! Na Parizh!
War, Drama 2018, Russia
Watch trailer
Spyaschie 5.6
Spyaschie
Detective, Action 2017, Russia
Istochnik
Istochnik
Romantic, Mystery 2016, Russia
Watch trailer
Chtec
Chtec
Detective 2015, Russia
Rasplata
Rasplata
Thriller 2014, Russia
Alpinisty 4.8
Alpinisty Alpinisty
Adventure 2013, Russia
Kurortnyy tuman 5.7
Kurortnyy tuman
Crime, Drama 2012, Russia
Chuzhoe litso 7.2
Chuzhoe litso Chuzhoe litso
Romantic, Drama 2012, Russia
Brak po zaveschaniyu 6.6
Brak po zaveschaniyu
Drama, Romantic 2010, Russia
Dezhurnyy angel 6.3
Dezhurnyy angel
Drama 2010, Russia
Nanolyubov 6.1
Nanolyubov
Drama, Comedy, Sci-Fi 2010, Russia
Istoriya letchika 5.5
Istoriya letchika
Romantic, Adventure 2009, Russia
Bud so mnoy 6.6
Bud so mnoy Bud so mnoy
Romantic 2009, Russia
Watch trailer
Ukrast u…
Ukrast u…
Detective, Crime 2008, Russia
Ya – telohranitel' 7.3
Ya – telohranitel'
Crime 2008, Russia
Gogol. Portret zagadochnogo geniya 4.6
Gogol. Portret zagadochnogo geniya Gogol. Portret zagadochnogo geniya
Drama 2008, Russia
Bluebeard 5.8
Bluebeard Bluebeard
Detective 2008, Russia
Boginya prajm-tajma 7.2
Boginya prajm-tajma
Romantic 2006, Russia
Vyzov 6.6
Vyzov
Crime, Detective 2006, Russia
Show more
