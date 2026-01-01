Menu
Aleksandr Rapoport
Kinoafisha
Aleksandr Rapoport
Date of Birth
1 April 1947
Age
78 years old
Zodiac sign
Aries
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Romantic hero, Thriller hero
Popular Films
7.3
Ya – telohranitel'
(2008)
7.2
Chuzhoe litso
(2012)
7.2
Boginya prajm-tajma
(2006)
Filmography
Solo
Crime, Drama
2024, Russia
Pozdnij srok
Romantic
2020, Russia
3.2
Zelyonyj furgon
Crime, Detective
2020, Russia
5.5
Strangers of Patience
Strangers of Patience
Thriller
2019, Russia
Watch trailer
6.7
Po tu storonu smerti
Thriller, Mystery
2018, Russia
2.5
Na Parizh!
Na Parizh!
War, Drama
2018, Russia
Watch trailer
5.6
Spyaschie
Detective, Action
2017, Russia
Istochnik
Romantic, Mystery
2016, Russia
Watch trailer
Chtec
Detective
2015, Russia
Rasplata
Thriller
2014, Russia
4.8
Alpinisty
Alpinisty
Adventure
2013, Russia
5.7
Kurortnyy tuman
Crime, Drama
2012, Russia
7.2
Chuzhoe litso
Chuzhoe litso
Romantic, Drama
2012, Russia
6.6
Brak po zaveschaniyu
Drama, Romantic
2010, Russia
6.3
Dezhurnyy angel
Drama
2010, Russia
6.1
Nanolyubov
Drama, Comedy, Sci-Fi
2010, Russia
5.5
Istoriya letchika
Romantic, Adventure
2009, Russia
6.6
Bud so mnoy
Bud so mnoy
Romantic
2009, Russia
Watch trailer
Ukrast u…
Detective, Crime
2008, Russia
7.3
Ya – telohranitel'
Crime
2008, Russia
4.6
Gogol. Portret zagadochnogo geniya
Gogol. Portret zagadochnogo geniya
Drama
2008, Russia
5.8
Bluebeard
Bluebeard
Detective
2008, Russia
7.2
Boginya prajm-tajma
Romantic
2006, Russia
6.6
Vyzov
Crime, Detective
2006, Russia
Show more
