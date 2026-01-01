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Filmography
Natalya Gromushkina
Natalya Gromushkina
Kinoafisha
Persons
Natalya Gromushkina
Natalya Gromushkina
Natalya Gromushkina
Date of Birth
29 September 1975
Age
50 years old
Zodiac sign
Libra
Actor type
Dramatic actress
,
Action heroine
,
The Adventurer
Popular Films
6.4
Kazanova v Rossii
(2022)
6.4
Vechnyy muzh
(1990)
5.1
I am Happy
(2010)
Filmography
6.4
Kazanova v Rossii
Drama, Adventure, Detective
2022, Russia
Kolokol nadezhdy
Drama
2022, Russia
Watch trailer
Kak vyyti zamuzh za santehnika
Drama, Romantic
2021, Russia
Aktery zatonuvsego teatra
Detective, Crime
2021, Russia
Kassirshi
Drama, Comedy
2019, Russia
Dzhoker 2. Operaciya «Kapkan»
Action, Crime
2016, Russia
4.7
Alpinisty
Alpinisty
Adventure
2013, Russia
Dzhoker
Action
2010, Russia
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