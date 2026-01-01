Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Natalya Gromushkina
Natalya Gromushkina Natalya Gromushkina
Kinoafisha Persons Natalya Gromushkina

Natalya Gromushkina

Natalya Gromushkina

Date of Birth
29 September 1975
Age
50 years old
Zodiac sign
Libra
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Action heroine, The Adventurer

Popular Films

Kazanova v Rossii 6.4
Kazanova v Rossii (2022)
Vechnyy muzh 6.4
Vechnyy muzh (1990)
I am Happy 5.1
I am Happy (2010)

Filmography

Kazanova v Rossii 6.4
Kazanova v Rossii
Drama, Adventure, Detective 2022, Russia
Kolokol nadezhdy
Kolokol nadezhdy
Drama 2022, Russia
Watch trailer
Kak vyyti zamuzh za santehnika
Kak vyyti zamuzh za santehnika
Drama, Romantic 2021, Russia
Aktery zatonuvsego teatra
Aktery zatonuvsego teatra
Detective, Crime 2021, Russia
Kassirshi
Kassirshi
Drama, Comedy 2019, Russia
Dzhoker 2. Operaciya «Kapkan»
Dzhoker 2. Operaciya «Kapkan»
Action, Crime 2016, Russia
Alpinisty 4.7
Alpinisty Alpinisty
Adventure 2013, Russia
Dzhoker
Dzhoker
Action 2010, Russia
Show more
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more