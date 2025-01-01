Menu
Alexandr Nosik
Date of Birth
6 November 1971
Age
53 years old
Zodiac sign
Scorpio

Popular Films

Flashpoint 9.1
Flashpoint (2020)
Skhvatka 6.3
Skhvatka (2024)
Strelok 5.9
Strelok (2014)

Filmography

Genre
Year
All 21 Films 7 TV Shows 14 Actor 21
Krugi na vode
Krugi na vode
Drama, Romantic 2025, Russia
Schastya hvatit vsem
Schastya hvatit vsem
Romantic 2025, Russia
Muhtar. On vernulsya
Comedy, Detective 2024, Russia
Skhvatka 6.3
Skhvatka Skhvatka
Action 2024, Russia
Watch trailer
Peresud
Peresud
Drama 2022, Russia
Klyuch ot vseh dverey
Klyuch ot vseh dverey
Drama 2021, Russia
Deti vetra
Deti vetra
Romantic, Detective 2020, Russia
Okna na Bulvar
Okna na Bulvar
Drama, Detective 2020, Russia
Flashpoint 9.1
Flashpoint
Drama, Crime, Detective 2020, Russia
The Last Chance 4.5
The Last Chance The Last Chance
Action 2018, Russia
Kaspiy 24
Kaspiy 24
Drama 2017, Russia
Torgsin
Torgsin
Drama 2017, Russia
Strelok 5.9
Strelok Strelok
Action 2014, Russia
Berega
Berega
Drama, Romantic 2013, Russia
Alpinisty 4.9
Alpinisty Alpinisty
Adventure 2013, Russia
Krysha 5.3
Krysha Krysha
Drama 2009, Russia
Watch trailer
Khraniteli seti 3.9
Khraniteli seti Khraniteli seti
Action, Sci-Fi 2009, Russia
Tantsuy... 3
Tantsuy... Tantsuy...
Drama 2007, Russia
Bolshaya progulka
Bolshaya progulka
Drama, Comedy, Adventure 2005, Russia
Vozvrashchenie Muhtara
Vozvrashchenie Muhtara
Detective 2004, Russia
Specnaz
Specnaz
Action, Adventure, War 2002, Russia
