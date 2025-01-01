Menu
Alexandr Nosik
Alexandr Nosik
Persons
Persons
Alexandr Nosik
Alexandr Nosik
Alexandr Nosik
Date of Birth
6 November 1971
Age
53 years old
Zodiac sign
Scorpio
Popular Films
9.1
Flashpoint
(2020)
6.3
Skhvatka
(2024)
5.9
Strelok
(2014)
Filmography
Genre
All
Action
Adventure
Comedy
Crime
Detective
Drama
Romantic
Sci-Fi
War
Year
All
2025
2024
2022
2021
2020
2018
2017
2014
2013
2009
2007
2005
2004
2002
All
21
Films
7
TV Shows
14
Actor
21
Krugi na vode
Drama, Romantic
2025, Russia
Schastya hvatit vsem
Romantic
2025, Russia
Muhtar. On vernulsya
Comedy, Detective
2024, Russia
6.3
Skhvatka
Skhvatka
Action
2024, Russia
Watch trailer
Peresud
Drama
2022, Russia
Klyuch ot vseh dverey
Drama
2021, Russia
Deti vetra
Romantic, Detective
2020, Russia
Okna na Bulvar
Drama, Detective
2020, Russia
9.1
Flashpoint
Drama, Crime, Detective
2020, Russia
4.5
The Last Chance
The Last Chance
Action
2018, Russia
Kaspiy 24
Drama
2017, Russia
Torgsin
Drama
2017, Russia
5.9
Strelok
Strelok
Action
2014, Russia
Berega
Drama, Romantic
2013, Russia
4.9
Alpinisty
Alpinisty
Adventure
2013, Russia
5.3
Krysha
Krysha
Drama
2009, Russia
Watch trailer
3.9
Khraniteli seti
Khraniteli seti
Action, Sci-Fi
2009, Russia
3
Tantsuy...
Tantsuy...
Drama
2007, Russia
Bolshaya progulka
Drama, Comedy, Adventure
2005, Russia
Vozvrashchenie Muhtara
Detective
2004, Russia
Specnaz
Action, Adventure, War
2002, Russia
