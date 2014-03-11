Puncture Wounds
A Certain Justice
18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат
Country
USA
Runtime
1 hour 33 minutes
Production year
2014
Online premiere
11 March 2014
World premiere
11 March 2014
Release date
|4 August 2014
|Denmark
|
|15
|18 August 2014
|Germany
|
|
MPAA
R
Production
Hollywood Media Bridge, Picture Perfect Corporation, Voltage Pictures
Also known as
A Certain Justice, Isemoodi kindel õiglus, Justiça Cega, Justice, Lethal Punisher, Lethal Punisher: Kill or be killed, Matar ou Morrer, Nieuchronna sprawiedliwość, Otra clase de justicia, Puncture Wounds, Skliros timoros, Soldatul justiţiar, Véres igazság, Vết Thương Khó Lành, Σκληρός τιμωρός, Деяка справедливість, Некая справедливость, Прободни рани, ジャスティス・ウォー 正義の代償, 法外制裁