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Filmography
Cung Le
Cung Le
Kinoafisha
Persons
Cung Le
Cung Le
Cung Le
Date of Birth
25 May 1972
Age
54 years old
Zodiac sign
Gemini
Occupation
Actor, Producer
Height
178 cm (5 ft 10 in)
Actor type
Action hero
,
Dramatic actor
,
Science-fiction hero
Popular Films
7.3
Pandorum
(2009)
6.8
The Grandmaster
(2012)
6.7
True Legend
(2010)
Filmography
6
Security
Security
Action
2017, USA
Watch trailer
5
Savage Dog
Savage Dog
Action, Drama
2017, USA
4.4
Puncture Wounds
A Certain Justice
Action
2014, USA
6.8
The Grandmaster
Yut doi jung si / The Grandmaster
Drama, Biography, Action
2012, Hong Kong / China
Watch trailer
6.7
The Man with the Iron Fists
The Man with the Iron Fists
Action
2012, USA
Watch trailer
4.4
Dragon Eyes
Dragon Eyes
Action, Crime, Drama
2012, USA
6.7
True Legend
True Legend / Su Qi-Er
Drama, Action, History
2010, China
Watch trailer
7.3
Pandorum
Pandorum
Horror, Sci-Fi
2009, USA / Germany
Watch trailer
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