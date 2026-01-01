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Cung Le
Cung Le Cung Le
Kinoafisha Persons Cung Le

Cung Le

Cung Le

Date of Birth
25 May 1972
Age
54 years old
Zodiac sign
Gemini
Occupation
Actor, Producer
Height
178 cm (5 ft 10 in)
Actor type
Action hero, Dramatic actor, Science-fiction hero

Popular Films

Pandorum 7.3
Pandorum (2009)
The Grandmaster 6.8
The Grandmaster (2012)
True Legend 6.7
True Legend (2010)

Filmography

Security 6
Security Security
Action 2017, USA
Watch trailer
Savage Dog 5
Savage Dog Savage Dog
Action, Drama 2017, USA
Puncture Wounds 4.4
Puncture Wounds A Certain Justice
Action 2014, USA
The Grandmaster 6.8
The Grandmaster Yut doi jung si / The Grandmaster
Drama, Biography, Action 2012, Hong Kong / China
Watch trailer
The Man with the Iron Fists 6.7
The Man with the Iron Fists The Man with the Iron Fists
Action 2012, USA
Watch trailer
Dragon Eyes 4.4
Dragon Eyes Dragon Eyes
Action, Crime, Drama 2012, USA
True Legend 6.7
True Legend True Legend / Su Qi-Er
Drama, Action, History 2010, China
Watch trailer
Pandorum 7.3
Pandorum Pandorum
Horror, Sci-Fi 2009, USA / Germany
Watch trailer
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