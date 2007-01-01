Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of Diamond Dogs
Poster of Diamond Dogs
Рейтинги
4.2 IMDb Rating: 4.1
Rate
2 posters
Kinoafisha Films Diamond Dogs

Diamond Dogs

Diamond Dogs 18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат
Country Canada
Runtime 1 hour 31 minutes
Production year 2007
Online premiere 1 January 2007
World premiere 1 January 2007
Release date
8 July 2009 Italy
1 January 2007 USA
MPAA R
Production Golden Ocean Entertainment, Moonstone Entertainment, Red Orm Productions Inc.
Also known as
Diamond Dogs, Anthropokynigos, Blestemul comorii, Caçadores de Diamantes, Chiens de guerre, Deudas de sangre, Diamantoví psi, Diamentowe psy, Dívidas de Sangue, Kincsvadászok, Lov na dijamant, Quan zhang, Target 0, Teemandikoerad, Бриллиантовые псы, Диамантени кучета, Діамантові пси, ターゲットゼロ, 無敵拳霸
Director
Shimon Dotan
Dolph Lundgren
Dolph Lundgren
Cast
Dolph Lundgren
Dolph Lundgren
Yu Nan
Raicho Vasilev
Xue Zuren
Cast and Crew
Similar films for Diamond Dogs
The Defender 4.9
The Defender (2004)
The Russian Specialist 5.5
The Russian Specialist (2005)
Puncture Wounds 4.4
Puncture Wounds (2014)
Icarus 4.8
Icarus (2010)
Command Performance 5.9
Command Performance (2009)
Missionary Man 5.1
Missionary Man (2007)
Sweepers 4.3
Sweepers (1998)
Black Water 4.7
Black Water (2018)
Skin Trade 6.0
Skin Trade (2015)
The Good, the Bad and the Dead 4.1
The Good, the Bad and the Dead (2015)
Direct Contact 4.2
Direct Contact (2009)
Hard Target 7.0
Hard Target (1993)

Film rating

4.2
Rate 10 votes
4.1 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Stills
Avatar 3
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Marty Supreme
Marty Supreme
2025, USA, Drama, History
The Housemaid
The Housemaid
2025, USA, Thriller
Zootopia 2
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Shelter
Shelter
2026, USA, Action, Thriller
Ravioli Oli
Ravioli Oli
2026, Russia, Comedy, Romantic
Chebi 2
Chebi 2
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Greenland: Migration
Greenland: Migration
2026, Great Britain / USA, Thriller, Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure
Return to Silent Hill
Return to Silent Hill
2026, USA, Horror
Yura Was Here
Yura Was Here
2025, Russia, Drama, Music
Killer Whale
Killer Whale
2026, Australia / USA, Action, Horror, Detective
Levsha
Levsha
2026, Russia, Adventure
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more