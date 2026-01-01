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Poster of Zhenskaya druzhba
5.5
Kinoafisha Films Zhenskaya druzhba
5.5

Zhenskaya druzhba

, 2007
Zhenskaya druzhba
Russia / Drama / 18+
Poster of Zhenskaya druzhba
5.5

Cast

Igor Vernik
Igor Vernik
Glafira Tarkhanova
Glafira Tarkhanova
Sergey Krasnov
Yuliya Agafonova
Yuliya Agafonova
Artem P. Mazunov
Yuliya Rutberg
Yuliya Rutberg
Director Igor Sternberg
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Russia
Runtime 1 hour 32 minutes
Production year 2007
Production Mostelefilm
Also known as
Zhenskaya druzhba, Женская дружба

Film rating

5.5
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Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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