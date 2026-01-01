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Zhenskaya druzhba
5.5
Zhenskaya druzhba
, 2007
Zhenskaya druzhba
Russia / Drama / 18+
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Showtimes
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Cast & Crew
Posters
5.5
Cast
Igor Vernik
Glafira Tarkhanova
Sergey Krasnov
Yuliya Agafonova
Artem P. Mazunov
Yuliya Rutberg
Director
Igor Sternberg
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Russia
Runtime
1 hour 32 minutes
Production year
2007
Production
Mostelefilm
Also known as
Zhenskaya druzhba, Женская дружба
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Film rating
5.5
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10
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