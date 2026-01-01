Menu
Elvis Awards
Awards and nominations of Elvis 2022
Academy Awards, USA 2023
Best Motion Picture of the Year
Nominee
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
Best Sound
Nominee
Best Achievement in Makeup and Hairstyling
Nominee
Best Sound
Nominee
Best Achievement in Cinematography
Nominee
Best Achievement in Film Editing
Nominee
Best Achievement in Production Design
Nominee
Best Achievement in Production Design
Nominee
Best Achievement in Costume Design
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2023
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Winner
Best Motion Picture - Drama
Nominee
Best Director
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2023
Best Costume Design
Winner
Best Make Up & Hair
Winner
Best Actor
Winner
Best Casting
Winner
Best Film
Nominee
Best Cinematography
Nominee
Best Sound
Nominee
Best Editing
Nominee
Best Production Design
Nominee
Razzie Awards 2023
Worst Supporting Actor
Winner
Worst Screen Ensemble
Winner
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2023
Best Movie
Nominee
Best Movie
Nominee
Best Performance in a Movie
Nominee
Best Song
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2023
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
