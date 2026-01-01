Menu
Awards and nominations of Elvis 2022

Academy Awards, USA 2023 Academy Awards, USA 2023
Best Motion Picture of the Year
Nominee
 Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
 Best Sound
Nominee
 Best Achievement in Makeup and Hairstyling
Nominee
 Best Sound
Nominee
 Best Achievement in Cinematography
Nominee
 Best Achievement in Film Editing
Nominee
 Best Achievement in Production Design
Nominee
 Best Achievement in Production Design
Nominee
 Best Achievement in Costume Design
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2023 Golden Globes, USA 2023
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Winner
Best Motion Picture - Drama
Nominee
 Best Director
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2023 BAFTA Awards 2023
Best Costume Design
Winner
Best Make Up & Hair
Winner
Best Actor
Winner
Best Casting
Winner
Best Film
Nominee
 Best Cinematography
Nominee
 Best Sound
Nominee
 Best Editing
Nominee
 Best Production Design
Nominee
Razzie Awards 2023 Razzie Awards 2023
Worst Supporting Actor
Winner
Worst Screen Ensemble
Winner
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2023 MTV Movie + TV Awards 2023
Best Movie
Nominee
 Best Movie
Nominee
 Best Performance in a Movie
Nominee
 Best Song
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2023 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2023
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
