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Poster of Woman
7.8
Kinoafisha Films Woman
7.8

Woman

, 2019
Woman
France / Documentary / 18+
Poster of Woman
7.8

Cast

Norma Bastidas
Gabriela Melgoza
Self
Shantel Nasir
Self
Aleksandra Orbeck-Nilssen
Self
Virginie Raisson
Director Yann Arthus-Bertrand, Anastasia Mikova
Writer Yann Arthus-Bertrand, Anastasia Mikova
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country France
Runtime 1 hour 44 minutes
Production year 2019
Online premiere 8 March 2020
World premiere 1 September 2019
Release date
8 March 2020 Russia
17 June 2021 Czechia
4 March 2020 France
10 December 2020 Germany
1 March 2020 Hong Kong
8 March 2020 Portugal
25 August 2022 South Korea 15
5 March 2021 Spain
6 March 2020 Sweden
5 March 2021 Taiwan
MPAA G
Worldwide Gross $544,244
Production Abel Aflam, Hope Production
Also known as
Femme(s), Woman, Kadın, Kobieta, Mulher, Naine, Woman - Mulher (2019/II), Woman: Mulher, Жінка, 우먼, 女人, 女也

Film rating

7.8
Rate 10 votes
8 IMDb
Updated 12 November 2020
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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