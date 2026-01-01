Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Русский
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Trailers
Reviews
Persons
About
Filmography
Awards
Yann Arthus-Bertrand
Yann Arthus-Bertrand
Kinoafisha
Persons
Yann Arthus-Bertrand
Yann Arthus-Bertrand
Yann Arthus-Bertrand
Date of Birth
13 March 1946
Age
80 years old
Zodiac sign
Pisces
Occupation
Director, Writer, Producer
Popular Films
8.6
Vibrant
(2023)
8.4
Human
(2015)
8.4
Terra
(2015)
Filmography
8.6
Vibrant
Vivant
Documentary
2023, France
7.8
Woman
Woman
Documentary
2019, France
8.4
Human
Human
Documentary
2015, France
8.4
Terra
Terra
Documentary
2015, France
8
Home
Home
Documentary
2009, France
Watch trailer
7.5
Earth from Above
La terre vue du ciel
Documentary
2004, France
Show more
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree