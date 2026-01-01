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Yann Arthus-Bertrand Yann Arthus-Bertrand
Kinoafisha Persons Yann Arthus-Bertrand

Yann Arthus-Bertrand

Yann Arthus-Bertrand

Date of Birth
13 March 1946
Age
80 years old
Zodiac sign
Pisces
Occupation
Director, Writer, Producer

Popular Films

Vibrant 8.6
Vibrant (2023)
Human 8.4
Human (2015)
Terra 8.4
Terra (2015)

Filmography

Vibrant 8.6
Vibrant Vivant
Documentary 2023, France
Woman 7.8
Woman Woman
Documentary 2019, France
Human 8.4
Human Human
Documentary 2015, France
Terra 8.4
Terra Terra
Documentary 2015, France
Home 8
Home Home
Documentary 2009, France
Watch trailer
Earth from Above 7.5
Earth from Above La terre vue du ciel
Documentary 2004, France
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