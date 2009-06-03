Menu
IMDb Rating: 8.5
Home

Home

Home
Synopsis

With aerial footage from fifty-four countries, 'Home' is a depiction of how Earth's problems are all interlinked.
Home - trailer
Home  trailer
Country France
Runtime 1 hour 30 minutes
Production year 2009
Online premiere 5 June 2009
World premiere 3 June 2009
Release date
6 August 2009 Argentina
3 June 2009 Belgium
5 June 2009 Brazil
5 June 2009 Bulgaria
5 June 2009 Czechia
5 June 2009 France
25 June 2009 Germany
5 June 2009 Great Britain
5 June 2009 Greece
5 June 2009 Hong Kong
4 June 2009 Hungary
5 June 2009 Italy
5 June 2009 Lithuania
5 June 2009 Poland
5 June 2009 Portugal
5 June 2009 Romania
4 June 2009 Slovakia
5 June 2009 South Korea
5 June 2009 Spain
5 June 2009 USA
Worldwide Gross $1,857,172
Production Elzévir Films, EuropaCorp, France 2 (FR2)
Also known as
Home, Boomerang, Domov, Home - Den stora resan, Home - La tierra vista desde el cielo, Home - Nosso Planeta, Nossa Casa, Home - O Mundo é a Nossa Casa, Home - S.O.S. Ziemia!, Home - Storia di un viaggio, HOME 空から見た地球, Khaaneh, Kodu, Namai, Ngôi Nhà Chung, Otthonunk, Pamantul - casa noastra, Uy, Yuva, Дім, Дом. История путешествия, 盧貝松之搶救地球
Director
Yann Arthus-Bertrand
Cast
Cast and Crew
Film rating

8.0
16 votes
8.5 IMDb
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

Film Reviews

Attis 16 October 2015, 22:12
Верните форум
Quotes
Narrator We know that the solutions are there today. We all have the power to change. So what are we waiting for?
Home Trailer
soundtrack Home
