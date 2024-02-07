Similar films for Shakespeare's Globe Theatre: Measure for Measure
Measure for Measure Theatrical
2019, Great Britain
7.0
Globe: Henry IV Part 2 Theatrical
2010, Great Britain
8.0
Shakespeare's Globe: Henry IV, Part 1 Drama, Theatrical
2010, Great Britain
8.0
Henry V Theatrical
2012, Great Britain
6.0
Julius Caesar Theatrical
2014, Great Britain
8.0
A Midsummer Night's Dream Theatrical
2014, Great Britain
8.0
Globe: Romeo and Juliet Theatrical
2009, Great Britain
7.0
A Woman of No Importance Theatrical
2017, Great Britain
6.0
The Duchess of Malfi Theatrical
2014, Great Britain
7.0