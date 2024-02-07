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Poster of Shakespeare's Globe Theatre: Measure for Measure
7.6
Kinoafisha Films Shakespeare's Globe Theatre: Measure for Measure
7.6

Shakespeare's Globe Theatre: Measure for Measure

, 2016
Shakespeare's Globe Theatre: Measure for Measure
Great Britain / Drama, Theatrical / 18+
Poster of Shakespeare's Globe Theatre: Measure for Measure
7.6

Cast

Joel MacCormack
Kurt Egyiawan
Angelo
Dominic Rowan
Duke Vincentio
Mariah Gale
Isabella
Naana Agyei Ampadu
Juliet
Ella Cumber
Ensemble
Ella Cumber
Ensemble
Dean Nolan
Barnadine
Dean Nolan
Barnadine
Director Dominic Dromgoole
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Great Britain
Runtime 2 hours 40 minutes
Production year 2016
World premiere 7 February 2024
Release date
7 February 2024 Kazakhstan 16+
Also known as
Measure for Measure from Shakespeare's Globe

Film rating

7.6
Rate 13 votes
7.5 IMDb
Updated 27 August 2024
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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