Russian
Poster of White Fang
Рейтинги
6.9 IMDb Rating: 6.9
2 posters
Kinoafisha Films White Fang

White Fang

Croc-Blanc 18+
Synopsis

A loyal wolfdog’s curiosity leads him on the adventure of a lifetime while serving a series of three distinctly different masters.
Country USA / France / Luxembourg
Runtime 1 hour 25 minutes
Production year 2018
Online premiere 6 July 2018
World premiere 24 February 2018
Release date
14 June 2019 China
20 December 2018 Denmark 7
28 March 2018 France
4 October 2018 Germany 6
13 December 2018 Greece
11 October 2018 Italy
1 November 2018 Kuwait
7 September 2018 Poland
15 June 2018 Spain
27 July 2018 Sweden 7
MPAA PG
Worldwide Gross $7,860,511
Production Superprod, Bidibul Productions, Big Beach
Also known as
Croc-Blanc, White Fang, Ulvehunden, 白牙, Baltais ilknis, Baltoji iltis, Beli očnjak, Beyaz Diş, Biały Kieł, Bijeli očnjak, Caninos Brancos, Colmillo blanco, Die Abenteuer von Wolfsblut, Fehér Agyar, Nanh Trắng, Oq tish, Presa Branca, Valgekihv, Valkohammas, Varghunden, Zanna Bianca, Ο Ασπροδόντης, Белият зъб, Белый клык
Director
Alexandre Espigares
Cast
Rapha&#235;l Personnaz
Raphaël Personnaz
Virginie Efira
Virginie Efira
Dominique Pinon
Dominique Pinon
Frantz Confiac
Gilles Morvan
Cast and Crew
Cartoon rating

6.9
Rate 10 votes
6.9 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Animated Films 
Showtimes Currently, the animated film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
