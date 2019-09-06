Menu
Poster of Hope Gap
IMDb Rating: 6.8
Hope Gap

Hope Gap

Hope Gap 18+
Country Great Britain
Runtime 1 hour 40 minutes
Production year 2019
Online premiere 6 March 2020
World premiere 6 September 2019
Release date
18 February 2021 Brazil
20 March 2020 Canada
17 October 2019 Denmark
29 July 2020 France
29 July 2021 Germany
3 October 2019 Italy
12 March 2020 Netherlands
24 February 2022 South Korea
23 October 2020 Spain
27 March 2020 Sweden
MPAA PG-13
Worldwide Gross $1,254,346
Production Immersiverse, Lipsync, Origin Pictures
Also known as
Hope Gap, Le cose che non ti ho detto, Wer wir sind und wer wir waren, Ce qui nous sépare, Co przyniesie jutro, Enquanto Houver Amor, Goodbye, Inkább lennék özvegy, Las cosas que no te conte, Pod belimi pečinami, Regreso a Hope Gap, Retorn a Hope Gap, Uma Réstia de Esperança, Umut Vadisi, Zarobljena nada, В плену надежды, 希望沟壑, 幸せの答え合わせ, 海邊走走
Director
William Nicholson
Cast
Annette Bening
Annette Bening
Aiysha Hart
Aiysha Hart
Bill Nighy
Bill Nighy
Josh O'Connor
Josh O'Connor
6.7
6.8 IMDb
