Aiysha Hart
Date of Birth
8 August 1990
Age
35 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Occupation
Actress

Popular Films

Salvable (2025)
Hope Gap (2019)
Mogul Mowgli (2020)

Filmography

Genre
Year
All 6 Films 3 TV Shows 3 Actress 6
Salvable Salvable
Crime, Drama 2025, Great Britain
We Are Lady Parts
We Are Lady Parts
Comedy, Music 2021, Great Britain
Mogul Mowgli Mogul Mowgli
Drama 2020, Great Britain / USA
Hope Gap Hope Gap
Drama, Romantic 2019, Great Britain
A Discovery of Witches
A Discovery of Witches
Drama, Romantic, Mystery 2018, Great Britain
Never Let Me Go
Drama, Romantic, Sci-Fi , USA
News about Aiysha Hart’s private life
Still from the film 'Salvable'
Illegal Fights and Second Chances in 'Salvable', Starring LaBeouf and Kebbell
