Date of Birth
8 August 1990
Age
35 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Occupation
Actress
Popular Films
6.8
Salvable
(2025)
6.7
Hope Gap
(2019)
6.2
Mogul Mowgli
(2020)
Filmography
6.8
Salvable
Salvable
Crime, Drama
2025, Great Britain
We Are Lady Parts
Comedy, Music
2021, Great Britain
6.2
Mogul Mowgli
Mogul Mowgli
Drama
2020, Great Britain / USA
6.7
Hope Gap
Hope Gap
Drama, Romantic
2019, Great Britain
A Discovery of Witches
Drama, Romantic, Mystery
2018, Great Britain
Never Let Me Go
Drama, Romantic, Sci-Fi
, USA
News about Aiysha Hart’s private life
Illegal Fights and Second Chances in 'Salvable', Starring LaBeouf and Kebbell
