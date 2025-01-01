Menu
Awards and nominations of Sound of Metal 2020

Academy Awards, USA 2021 Academy Awards, USA 2021
Best Achievement in Film Editing
Winner
Best Sound
Winner
Best Sound
Winner
Best Motion Picture of the Year
Nominee
 Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
 Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
 Best Original Screenplay
Nominee
 Best Original Screenplay
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2021 Golden Globes, USA 2021
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2021 BAFTA Awards 2021
Best Sound
Winner
Best Editing
Winner
Best Supporting Actor
Nominee
 Best Actor
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2021 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2021
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
Toronto International Film Festival 2019 Toronto International Film Festival 2019
Platform Prize
Nominee
