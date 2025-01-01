Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Площадки
Kinoafisha
Films
West Side Story
West Side Story Awards
Awards and nominations of West Side Story 2021
About
Showtimes
Reviews
Stills
Cast & Crew
Soundtrack
Posters
Awards
Trailers
Similar
Quotes
Academy Awards, USA 2022
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role
Winner
Best Motion Picture of the Year
Nominee
Best Motion Picture of the Year
Nominee
Best Achievement in Directing
Nominee
Best Achievement in Cinematography
Nominee
Best Sound
Nominee
Best Sound
Nominee
Best Achievement in Production Design
Nominee
Best Achievement in Production Design
Nominee
Best Achievement in Costume Design
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2022
Best Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Winner
Best Actress - Comedy or Musical
Winner
Best Actress in a Supporting Role - Motion Picture
Winner
Best Director
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2022
Best Supporting Actress
Winner
Best Casting
Winner
Best Supporting Actor
Nominee
Best Sound
Nominee
Best Sound
Nominee
Best Production Design
Nominee
Best Production Design
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2022
Breakthrough Performance
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2022
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role
Winner
Now Playing
New Releases
Moment istiny
2025, Russia, Drama, History, War
Rowing for Gold
2025, Russia, Drama
Alice in Wonderland
2025, Russia, Musical
My Pet Dragon
2025, Russia, Adventure, Fairy Tale
Finnick 2
2025, Russia, Animation, Family
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
2025, Japan, Action, Adventure, Animation
Dracula: A Love Tale
2025, France, Romantic, Fantasy, Horror
Lermontov. Doomsday
2025, Russia / Georgia, Biography
Tron 3
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi
Good Boy
2025, USA, Horror, Thriller
The Black Phone 2
2025, USA, Horror
Eye for an Eye
2025, USA, Horror
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree