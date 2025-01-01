Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Films West Side Story West Side Story Awards

Awards and nominations of West Side Story 2021

Academy Awards, USA 2022 Academy Awards, USA 2022
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role
Winner
Best Motion Picture of the Year
Nominee
 Best Motion Picture of the Year
Nominee
 Best Achievement in Directing
Nominee
 Best Achievement in Cinematography
Nominee
 Best Sound
Nominee
 Best Sound
Nominee
 Best Achievement in Production Design
Nominee
 Best Achievement in Production Design
Nominee
 Best Achievement in Costume Design
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2022 Golden Globes, USA 2022
Best Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Winner
Best Actress - Comedy or Musical
Winner
Best Actress in a Supporting Role - Motion Picture
Winner
Best Director
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2022 BAFTA Awards 2022
Best Supporting Actress
Winner
Best Casting
Winner
Best Supporting Actor
Nominee
 Best Sound
Nominee
 Best Sound
Nominee
 Best Production Design
Nominee
 Best Production Design
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2022 MTV Movie + TV Awards 2022
Breakthrough Performance
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2022 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2022
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role
Winner
Moment istiny
Moment istiny
2025, Russia, Drama, History, War
Rowing for Gold
Rowing for Gold
2025, Russia, Drama
Alice in Wonderland
Alice in Wonderland
2025, Russia, Musical
My Pet Dragon
My Pet Dragon
2025, Russia, Adventure, Fairy Tale
Finnick 2
Finnick 2
2025, Russia, Animation, Family
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
2025, Japan, Action, Adventure, Animation
Dracula: A Love Tale
Dracula: A Love Tale
2025, France, Romantic, Fantasy, Horror
Lermontov. Doomsday
Lermontov. Doomsday
2025, Russia / Georgia, Biography
Tron 3
Tron 3
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi
Good Boy
Good Boy
2025, USA, Horror, Thriller
The Black Phone 2
The Black Phone 2
2025, USA, Horror
Eye for an Eye
Eye for an Eye
2025, USA, Horror
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more