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5.8
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Ambivalentnost
5.8
Ambivalentnost
, 2018
Ambivalentnost
Russia / Drama / 18+
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5.8
Ambivalentnost
Trailer
Trailer
Cast
Danil Steklov
Peter
Egor Morozov
Ekaterina's son
Olga Tsirsen
Stas' mother
Valentina Kuvaeva
Peter's girlfriend
Dmitriy Zhuravlyov
Ekaterina's husband
Valentin Samokhin
Patient
Ivan Verkhovykh
Professor Evgeny
Galina Stakhanova
Peter's grandmother
Ksenia Bazanova
Anna's friend
Ksenia Bazanova
Anna's friend
Garik Ayvazov
Waiter
Director
Anton Bilzho
Writer
Liubov Lvova
,
Sergey Taramaev
Composer
Vadim Maevskiy
,
Aleksandr Turkunov
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Russia
Runtime
2 hours 1 minute
Production year
2018
World premiere
12 August 2018
Release date
21 March 2019
Russia
ПРОвзгляд
18+
Worldwide Gross
$52,843
Also known as
Ambivalentnost, Ambivalence, Ambiwalencja, Tereddüt, Амбивалентность
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Film rating
5.8
Rate
11
votes
5.7
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