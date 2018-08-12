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Poster of Ambivalentnost
5.8
Ambivalentnost - Trailer
Kinoafisha Films Ambivalentnost
5.8

Ambivalentnost

, 2018
Ambivalentnost
Russia / Drama / 18+
Trailers
Poster of Ambivalentnost
5.8
Ambivalentnost - Trailer
Ambivalentnost  Trailer

Cast

Danil Steklov
Danil Steklov
Peter
Egor Morozov
Egor Morozov
Ekaterina's son
Olga Tsirsen
Olga Tsirsen
Stas' mother
Valentina Kuvaeva
Valentina Kuvaeva
Peter's girlfriend
Dmitriy Zhuravlyov
Dmitriy Zhuravlyov
Ekaterina's husband
Valentin Samokhin
Valentin Samokhin
Patient
Ivan Verkhovykh
Ivan Verkhovykh
Professor Evgeny
Galina Stakhanova
Galina Stakhanova
Peter's grandmother
Ksenia Bazanova
Anna's friend
Ksenia Bazanova
Anna's friend
Garik Ayvazov
Garik Ayvazov
Waiter
Director Anton Bilzho
Writer Liubov Lvova, Sergey Taramaev
Composer Vadim Maevskiy, Aleksandr Turkunov
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Russia
Runtime 2 hours 1 minute
Production year 2018
World premiere 12 August 2018
Release date
21 March 2019 Russia ПРОвзгляд 18+
Worldwide Gross $52,843
Also known as
Ambivalentnost, Ambivalence, Ambiwalencja, Tereddüt, Амбивалентность

Film rating

5.8
Rate 11 votes
5.7 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Russian Films 

Film Trailers

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Ambivalentnost - Trailer
Ambivalentnost Trailer
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Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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