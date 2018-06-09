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5.9
Kinoafisha
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Vash repetitor
5.9
Vash repetitor
, 2018
Vash repetitor
Russia / Drama / 18+
About
Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
Soundtrack
Posters
Similar
5.9
Cast
Nataliya Vdovina
Anna
Aleksey Sergeev
Savva
Maksim Bityukov
Vladislav Konoplev
Drug Savvy
Anastasiya Kuimova
Mariana
Varvara Lapteva
Savva's girlfriend
Sergey Pioro
Father
Director
Anton Kolomeets
Writer
Anton Kolomeets
Composer
Savva Rozanov
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Russia
Runtime
1 hour 25 minutes
Production year
2018
World premiere
9 June 2018
Production
Racoon Cinema
Also known as
Vash repetitor, Your Tutor, Öğretmenin, Tutor, Wasz korepetytor, Ваш репетитор
More
Film rating
5.9
Rate
11
votes
5.1
IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Russian Films
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soundtrack
Vash repetitor
Stills
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