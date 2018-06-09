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Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of Vash repetitor
5.9
Kinoafisha Films Vash repetitor
5.9

Vash repetitor

, 2018
Vash repetitor
Russia / Drama / 18+
Poster of Vash repetitor
5.9

Cast

Nataliya Vdovina
Nataliya Vdovina
Anna
Aleksey Sergeev
Savva
Maksim Bityukov
Maksim Bityukov
Vladislav Konoplev
Vladislav Konoplev
Drug Savvy
Anastasiya Kuimova
Anastasiya Kuimova
Mariana
Varvara Lapteva
Savva's girlfriend
Sergey Pioro
Sergey Pioro
Father
Director Anton Kolomeets
Writer Anton Kolomeets
Composer Savva Rozanov
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Russia
Runtime 1 hour 25 minutes
Production year 2018
World premiere 9 June 2018
Production Racoon Cinema
Also known as
Vash repetitor, Your Tutor, Öğretmenin, Tutor, Wasz korepetytor, Ваш репетитор

Film rating

5.9
Rate 11 votes
5.1 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Russian Films 
Listen to the
soundtrack Vash repetitor
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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