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Poster of Zvyozdy
6.1
Kinoafisha Films Zvyozdy
6.1

Zvyozdy

, 2018
Zvyozdy
Russia / Comedy, Drama / 18+
Poster of Zvyozdy
6.1

Cast

Viktor Sukhorukov
Viktor Sukhorukov
Yuriy Derbenev
Amadu Mamadakov
Amadu Mamadakov
Seydulla Moldahanov
Seydulla Moldahanov
Georgiy Pitskhelauri
Georgiy Pitskhelauri
Igor Gasparyan
Igor Gasparyan
Elena Sachuk
Alesya Guzko
Alesya Guzko
Maruf Atadzhonov
Seydulla Moldahanov
Marianna Kasatkina
Snow Maiden
Director Alexander Novikov-Yanginov
Writer Aleksey Zhitkovskiy
Composer Aleksey Polyakov
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Russia
Runtime 2 hours 17 minutes
Production year 2018
Production VGIK - Debut
Also known as
Zvyozdy, Звёзды

Film rating

6.1
Rate 10 votes
5.6 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies  Best Russian Films 
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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