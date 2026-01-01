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6.1
Kinoafisha
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Zvyozdy
6.1
Zvyozdy
, 2018
Zvyozdy
Russia / Comedy, Drama / 18+
About
Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
6.1
Cast
Viktor Sukhorukov
Yuriy Derbenev
Amadu Mamadakov
Seydulla Moldahanov
Georgiy Pitskhelauri
Igor Gasparyan
Elena Sachuk
Alesya Guzko
Maruf Atadzhonov
Seydulla Moldahanov
Marianna Kasatkina
Snow Maiden
Director
Alexander Novikov-Yanginov
Writer
Aleksey Zhitkovskiy
Composer
Aleksey Polyakov
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Russia
Runtime
2 hours 17 minutes
Production year
2018
Production
VGIK - Debut
Also known as
Zvyozdy, Звёзды
More
Film rating
6.1
Rate
10
votes
5.6
IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies
Best Russian Films
Stills
Showtimes
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