Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Films Z Z Awards

Awards and nominations of Z 1969

Academy Awards, USA 1970 Academy Awards, USA 1970
Best International Feature Film
Winner
Best Achievement in Film Editing
Winner
Best Motion Picture of the Year
Nominee
 Best Achievement in Directing
Nominee
 Best Adapted Screenplay
Nominee
 Best Adapted Screenplay
Nominee
Cannes Film Festival 1969 Cannes Film Festival 1969
Best Actor
Winner
Jury Prize
Winner
Palme d'Or
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1970 Golden Globes, USA 1970
Best Foreign Film
Winner
BAFTA Awards 1970 BAFTA Awards 1970
Anthony Asquith Award for Film Music
Winner
Best Film
Nominee
 Best Screenplay
Nominee
 Best Film Editing
Nominee
 UN Award
Nominee
Chebi 2
Chebi 2
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Buratino
Buratino
2026, Russia, Family, Adventure
Prostokvashino
Prostokvashino
2026, Russia, Adventure, Family
Diabolic
Diabolic
2025, Australia, Horror
Yolki 12
Yolki 12
2025, Russia, Comedy, Adventure, Family
Tri bogatyrya i svet klinom
Tri bogatyrya i svet klinom
2025, Russia, Animation, Adventure, Family
Chainsaw Man - The Movie: Reze Arc
Chainsaw Man - The Movie: Reze Arc
2025, Japan, Action, Adventure, Animation
Za Palycha! 2
Za Palycha! 2
2026, Russia, Comedy
Now You See Me 3
Now You See Me 3
2025, USA, Crime, Thriller
Father Mother Sister Brother
Father Mother Sister Brother
2025, USA, Drama
CrazyMinded
CrazyMinded
2025, Italy, Comedy
Traction Park Massacre
Traction Park Massacre
2025, USA, Horror
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more