Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of Fortunata
6.2
Kinoafisha Films Fortunata
6.2

Fortunata

, 2017
Fortunata
Italy / Drama / 18+
Poster of Fortunata
6.2

Synopsis

The story of a young mother (Jasmine Trinca) with a failed marriage behind her, who fights daily for her dream to open a hair salon, challenging her fate in an effort to free herself and gain independence and right to happiness.

Cast

Jasmine Trinca
Jasmine Trinca
Fortunata
Hanna Schygulla
Hanna Schygulla
Lotte
Stefano Accorsi
Stefano Accorsi
Patrizio
Alessandro Borghi
Alessandro Borghi
Chicano
Edoardo Pesce
Edoardo Pesce
Franco
Nicole Centanni
Barbara
Jacelyn Parry
Luciana
Alvia Reale
Giudice
Daniel Lorenz Alviar Tenorio
Ernesto
Liliana Fiorelli
Liliana
Director Sergio Castellitto
Writer Margaret Mazzantini
Composer Arturo Annecchino
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Italy
Runtime 1 hour 43 minutes
Production year 2017
World premiere 20 May 2017
Release date
1 December 2017 Bulgaria
18 August 2017 Estonia
24 January 2018 France
26 April 2018 Greece
11 January 2018 Hungary
20 May 2017 Italy
6 April 2018 Portugal
27 April 2018 Spain
Worldwide Gross $2,730,233
Production HT Film, Indigo Film
Also known as
Fortunata, Fortunata ehk Õnneseen, Lucky, Srećnica, Везучая, Фортуната, フォルトゥナータ, 幸运是她, 럭키

Film rating

6.2
Rate 10 votes
6.2 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

Similar films for Fortunata

Lasciarsi un giorno a Roma
Lasciarsi un giorno a Roma Comedy, Romantic
2022, Italy / Spain
6.0
Dry
Dry Comedy, Drama
2022, Italy
6.0
Padrenostro
Padrenostro Drama
2020, Italy
5.0
The Ties
The Ties Drama
2020, Italy
5.0
Il ladro di giorni / Stolen Days
Il ladro di giorni / Stolen Days Romantic, Drama
2019, Italy
6.0
Mother's Instinct
Mother's Instinct Thriller
2018, France / Belgium
6.0
Il ragazzo più felice del mondo
Il ragazzo più felice del mondo Comedy
2018, Italy
6.0
Ferrante Fever
Ferrante Fever Documentary
2017, Italy / France
6.0
Eva
Eva Thriller, Adult
2017, France
4.0
Assolo
Assolo Comedy
2016, Italy
5.0
Don't Be Bad
Don't Be Bad Drama
2015, Italy
7.0
Michael
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Toy Story 5
Toy Story 5
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Fantasy, Family, Drama
Kholop 3
Kholop 3
2026, Russia, Comedy, Adventure
The Backrooms
The Backrooms
2026, USA, Horror, Sci-Fi
Ded Fomich
Ded Fomich
2026, Russia, Comedy
Obsession
Obsession
2025, USA, Horror
Tri bogatyrya. Ni dnya bez podviga 3
Tri bogatyrya. Ni dnya bez podviga 3
2026, Russia, Animation
Papa, kupi pyosika
Papa, kupi pyosika
2026, Russia, Animation, Family
Scary Movie 6
Scary Movie 6
2026, USA, Comedy, Horror
Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair
Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair
2006, USA, Action, Crime, Thriller
Kassa nevest
Kassa nevest
2026, Russia, Romantic, Comedy
Black Box
Black Box
2026, USA, Thriller
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more