Kinoafisha Films Only the Brave Only the Brave Movie Quotes

Duane Steinbrink If you're looking for sympathy, the only place you're going to find it is in the dictionary, somewhere between shit and syphilis.
Duane Steinbrink I don't know what to do. Yeah, well, you gotta ask yourself, "What can I live with, and what can I die without?"
Amanda Marsh You got something to say to me before you walk out that door?
Eric Marsh Well, I guess I said some shit last night I shouldn't have.
Amanda Marsh Yeah. You did. Why?
Eric Marsh Because.
Amanda Marsh Because what?
Eric Marsh 'Cause... you're smarter than I am, especially when we squabble. And it pisses me off.
Amanda Marsh Well, I can appreciate that.
Eric Marsh I bet you can.
Amanda Marsh I've had to learn to live my life without needing you, and now you're pissed at me?
Marvel Steinbrink It's not easy sharing your man with a fire.
Jesse Steed [Throws Coke can at the MacKenzie who is sleeping on the curb] Pick that up, Mac.
Christopher MacKenzie Just because you gotta crack in your ass don't make you a cripple, Jesse, you pick it up.
Eric Marsh The world's full of people taking chances.
Duane Steinbrink I know you boys are looking for sympathy. You'll find that in the dictionary somewhere between shit and syphilis.
Duane Steinbrink There are two things that will make the mayor move. Fear and greed.
Eric Marsh Fire's making a run for our line, and by the time she gets here she's going to be too strong to hold. Gonna crown that ridge, spot over and run straight into town. If we back burn this side of the mountain, by the time that bitch comes over it won't have no fuel to feed into.
Evaluator Hayes That's a godawful idea. All the conditions favor the fire, and when that blaze comes down that mountain it's gonna kick your ass and use your burn to get even stronger, we won't be able to stop it.
Eric Marsh Well our line's not gonna hold unless we burn it off.
Evaluator Hayes Well then slow it down until we get more resources up here.
Eric Marsh What you don't understand sir...
Evaluator Hayes What you don't understand is forty years, son. I was on the job when you were still shitin' yellow, so if you think you're gonna to make a big move and impress me, i'm tellin' you right now, don't!
Eric Marsh Due respect sir, you are just an observer, so let us do our job...
Evaluator Hayes No, you...
Eric Marsh No no no! Step off, now! Step... off!
Eric Marsh [Looking at a fire over the horizon] Wanna piece of my Carolina ass?
Evaluator Hayes Is that a rosary?
Eric Marsh Prayer beads.
Evaluator Hayes Buddhist, huh? Well, if this fire gets out of control ain't nothing gonna save you, not even Buddha.
Duane Steinbrink Well, here's what it is. I talked to Hayes and he thinks your sup here is a real cocky sucker, but he also thinks that you all are best damn crew that he has ever seen
Eric Marsh [ripping up the trainee banner] Congratulations, you're hot shots!
Eric Marsh [At the hot shot celebration] So I made up these t-shirts. And in order to wear them you have to be a Granite Mountain hot shot.
[some people cheer, some boo]
Eric Marsh OK, or sleeping with a hot shot.
[everyone cheers]
Brendan McDonough [sobbing] It should've been me. He was better than me. They were all better than me!
Amanda Marsh No. Look at me. LOOK AT ME! Don't you DARE do this! We can't do that. Do you understand?
Amanda Marsh I'm glad you're alive, Brendan. Eric is too.
Christopher MacKenzie [last words] It's gonna be okay!
Eric Marsh No-one could be prouder of his boys, than I am of you right now.
