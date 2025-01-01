Eric Marsh Fire's making a run for our line, and by the time she gets here she's going to be too strong to hold. Gonna crown that ridge, spot over and run straight into town. If we back burn this side of the mountain, by the time that bitch comes over it won't have no fuel to feed into.

Evaluator Hayes That's a godawful idea. All the conditions favor the fire, and when that blaze comes down that mountain it's gonna kick your ass and use your burn to get even stronger, we won't be able to stop it.

Eric Marsh Well our line's not gonna hold unless we burn it off.

Evaluator Hayes Well then slow it down until we get more resources up here.

Eric Marsh What you don't understand sir...

Evaluator Hayes What you don't understand is forty years, son. I was on the job when you were still shitin' yellow, so if you think you're gonna to make a big move and impress me, i'm tellin' you right now, don't!

Eric Marsh Due respect sir, you are just an observer, so let us do our job...

Evaluator Hayes No, you...