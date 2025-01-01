Jesse Steed[Throws Coke can at the MacKenzie who is sleeping on the curb]Pick that up, Mac.
Christopher MacKenzieJust because you gotta crack in your ass don't make you a cripple, Jesse, you pick it up.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Eric MarshThe world's full of people taking chances.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Duane SteinbrinkI know you boys are looking for sympathy. You'll find that in the dictionary somewhere between shit and syphilis.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Duane SteinbrinkThere are two things that will make the mayor move. Fear and greed.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Eric MarshFire's making a run for our line, and by the time she gets here she's going to be too strong to hold. Gonna crown that ridge, spot over and run straight into town. If we back burn this side of the mountain, by the time that bitch comes over it won't have no fuel to feed into.
Evaluator HayesThat's a godawful idea. All the conditions favor the fire, and when that blaze comes down that mountain it's gonna kick your ass and use your burn to get even stronger, we won't be able to stop it.
Eric MarshWell our line's not gonna hold unless we burn it off.
Evaluator HayesWell then slow it down until we get more resources up here.
Evaluator HayesWhat you don't understand is forty years, son. I was on the job when you were still shitin' yellow, so if you think you're gonna to make a big move and impress me, i'm tellin' you right now, don't!
Eric MarshDue respect sir, you are just an observer, so let us do our job...