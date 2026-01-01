Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Русский
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Trailers
Reviews
Persons
About
Filmography
Articles
Awards
Andie MacDowell
Andie MacDowell
Kinoafisha
Persons
Andie MacDowell
Andie MacDowell
Andie MacDowell
Date of Birth
21 April 1958
Age
68 years old
Zodiac sign
Taurus
Occupation
Actress, Producer
Place of Birth
Gaffney, the United States of America
Height
173 cm (5 ft 8 in)
Eye colour
hazel
Actor type
Comedy actress
,
Dramatic actress
,
Romantic actress
Popular Films
8.2
Groundhog Day
(1993)
8.1
Maid
(2021)
7.8
Short Cuts
(1993)
Filmography
5.6
Red Right Hand
Red Right Hand
Action, Thriller
2024, USA
Watch trailer
6.6
Goodrich
Goodrich
Comedy, Drama
2024, USA
Watch trailer
5.4
A Sudden Case of Christmas
A Sudden Case of Christmas
Comedy, Family
2024, Italy / Great Britain
5.9
The Other Zoe
The Other Zoe
Comedy
2023, USA
6.1
Along for the Ride
Along for the Ride
Drama, Romantic
2022, USA
8.1
Maid
Drama, Comedy,
2021, USA
5.3
No Man's Land
No Man's Land
Action, Adventure, Thriller
2020, Mexico
7.2
Ready or Not
Ready or Not
Horror, Thriller, Detective
2019, USA
Watch trailer
Show more
News about Andie MacDowell’s private life
The Mother of 'The Substance' Star was Once a Hollywood Icon — Here’s How She Looks Today
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree