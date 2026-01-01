Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Andie MacDowell
Andie MacDowell Andie MacDowell
Kinoafisha Persons Andie MacDowell

Andie MacDowell

Andie MacDowell

Date of Birth
21 April 1958
Age
68 years old
Zodiac sign
Taurus
Occupation
Actress, Producer
Place of Birth
Gaffney, the United States of America
Height
173 cm (5 ft 8 in)
Eye colour
hazel
Actor type
Comedy actress, Dramatic actress, Romantic actress

Popular Films

Groundhog Day 8.2
Groundhog Day (1993)
Maid 8.1
Maid (2021)
Short Cuts 7.8
Short Cuts (1993)

Filmography

Red Right Hand 5.6
Red Right Hand Red Right Hand
Action, Thriller 2024, USA
Watch trailer
Goodrich 6.6
Goodrich Goodrich
Comedy, Drama 2024, USA
Watch trailer
A Sudden Case of Christmas 5.4
A Sudden Case of Christmas A Sudden Case of Christmas
Comedy, Family 2024, Italy / Great Britain
The Other Zoe 5.9
The Other Zoe The Other Zoe
Comedy 2023, USA
Along for the Ride 6.1
Along for the Ride Along for the Ride
Drama, Romantic 2022, USA
Maid 8.1
Maid
Drama, Comedy, 2021, USA
No Man's Land 5.3
No Man's Land No Man's Land
Action, Adventure, Thriller 2020, Mexico
Ready or Not 7.2
Ready or Not Ready or Not
Horror, Thriller, Detective 2019, USA
Watch trailer
Show more
News about Andie MacDowell’s private life
Andie MacDowell, Margaret Qualley
The Mother of 'The Substance' Star was Once a Hollywood Icon — Here’s How She Looks Today
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more