Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Русский
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Trailers
Reviews
Persons
About
Filmography
Katee Sackhoff
Katee Sackhoff
Kinoafisha
Persons
Katee Sackhoff
Katee Sackhoff
Katee Sackhoff
Date of Birth
8 April 1980
Age
46 years old
Zodiac sign
Aries
Occupation
Actress, Producer, Writer
Place of Birth
Portland, the United States of America
Actor type
Action heroine
,
Dramatic actress
,
Science-fiction heroine
Popular Films
8.8
The Mandalorian
(2019)
8.5
Battlestar Galactica
(2005)
8.1
Longmire
(2012)
Filmography
7.1
Fight or Flight
Fight or Flight
Action, Comedy
2025, USA
Watch trailer
7
Star Wars: Tales of the Empire
Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi,
2024, USA
6.1
Justice League: Crisis on Infinite Earths - Part Three
Justice League: Crisis on Infinite Earths - Part Three
Action, Adventure, Animation
2024, USA
Watch trailer
6.4
A Christmas Cookie Catastrophe
A Christmas Cookie Catastrophe
Comedy, Romantic
2022, Canada / USA
4.3
Night of the Animated Dead
Night of the Animated Dead
Animation, Horror
2021, USA
5.5
Another Life
Drama, Sci-Fi
2019, USA
8.8
The Mandalorian
Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi
2019, USA
6.4
Don't Knock Twice
Don't Knock Twice
Horror
2016, Great Britain
Watch trailer
Show more
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree