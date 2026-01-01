Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Katee Sackhoff
Katee Sackhoff Katee Sackhoff
Kinoafisha Persons Katee Sackhoff

Katee Sackhoff

Katee Sackhoff

Date of Birth
8 April 1980
Age
46 years old
Zodiac sign
Aries
Occupation
Actress, Producer, Writer
Place of Birth
Portland, the United States of America
Actor type
Action heroine, Dramatic actress, Science-fiction heroine

Popular Films

The Mandalorian 8.8
The Mandalorian (2019)
Battlestar Galactica 8.5
Battlestar Galactica (2005)
Longmire 8.1
Longmire (2012)

Filmography

Fight or Flight 7.1
Fight or Flight Fight or Flight
Action, Comedy 2025, USA
Watch trailer
Star Wars: Tales of the Empire 7
Star Wars: Tales of the Empire
Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi, 2024, USA
Justice League: Crisis on Infinite Earths - Part Three 6.1
Justice League: Crisis on Infinite Earths - Part Three Justice League: Crisis on Infinite Earths - Part Three
Action, Adventure, Animation 2024, USA
Watch trailer
A Christmas Cookie Catastrophe 6.4
A Christmas Cookie Catastrophe A Christmas Cookie Catastrophe
Comedy, Romantic 2022, Canada / USA
Night of the Animated Dead 4.3
Night of the Animated Dead Night of the Animated Dead
Animation, Horror 2021, USA
Another Life 5.5
Another Life
Drama, Sci-Fi 2019, USA
The Mandalorian 8.8
The Mandalorian
Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi 2019, USA
Don't Knock Twice 6.4
Don't Knock Twice Don't Knock Twice
Horror 2016, Great Britain
Watch trailer
Show more
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more