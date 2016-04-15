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Poster of All We Had
5.9
All We Had - Trailer
Kinoafisha Films All We Had
5.9

All We Had

, 2016
All We Had
USA / Drama / 18+
Trailers
Poster of All We Had
5.9
All We Had - Trailer
All We Had  Trailer

Synopsis

A mother struggles to make a better life for her daughter.

Cast

Richard Kind
Richard Kind
Marty
Mark Consuelos
Mark Consuelos
Vic
Judy Greer
Judy Greer
Patti
Katie Holmes
Katie Holmes
Rita Carmichael
Stefania LaVie Owen
Stefania LaVie Owen
Ruthie Carmichael
Eve Lindley
Peter Pam
Luke Wilson
Luke Wilson
Lee
Katherine Reis
Sally
Odiseas Georgiadis
Ben
Siobhan Fallon Hogan
Siobhan Fallon Hogan
Ms. Frankfurt
Director Katie Holmes
Writer Josh Boone, Jill Kill, Annie Weatherwax
Composer Michael Brook
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 45 minutes
Production year 2016
Online premiere 9 December 2016
World premiere 15 April 2016
Release date
9 December 2016 Netherlands 18
9 December 2016 USA
Production Jaro/Noelle Production, Mustard & Co, Straight Shot Films
Also known as
All We Had, Todo lo que teníamos, Alles was wir hatten, Az élet anyuval, Jaka matka, taka córka, Kõik mis meil oli, La nostra vita insieme, Tudo o que tinhamos, Все, что у нас было, 我們所有的, 私の居場所の見つけかた

Film rating

5.9
Rate 12 votes
6 IMDb
Updated 5 May 2025

Film Trailers

All trailers
All We Had - Trailer
All We Had Trailer
All trailers All Top Trailers on Our Channel

Quotes

Ruthie Carmichael Mister, superheroes don't fly or look like Jesus. They drive broken-down cars. They take their kids with them no matter where they go or how bad things get, and sometimes they make mistakes just like anyone else.
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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