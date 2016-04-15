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All We Had

Mister, superheroes don't fly or look like Jesus. They drive broken-down cars. They take their kids with them no matter where they go or how bad things get, and sometimes they make mistakes just like anyone else.

Ruthie Carmichael Mister, superheroes don't fly or look like Jesus. They drive broken-down cars. They take their kids with them no matter where they go or how bad things get, and sometimes they make mistakes just like anyone else.

Showtimes

Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.