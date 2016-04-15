5.9All We Had
All We Had, 2016
USA / Drama / 18+
Synopsis
A mother struggles to make a better life for her daughter.
Cast
Eve Lindley
Peter Pam
Katherine Reis
Sally
Odiseas Georgiadis
Ben
Director Katie Holmes
Writer Josh Boone, Jill Kill, Annie Weatherwax
Composer Michael Brook
Film details
Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 45 minutes
Production year 2016
Online premiere 9 December 2016
World premiere 15 April 2016
Release date
|9 December 2016
|Netherlands
|18
|9 December 2016
|USA
Production Jaro/Noelle Production, Mustard & Co, Straight Shot Films
Also known as
All We Had, Todo lo que teníamos, Alles was wir hatten, Az élet anyuval, Jaka matka, taka córka, Kõik mis meil oli, La nostra vita insieme, Tudo o que tinhamos, Все, что у нас было, 我們所有的, 私の居場所の見つけかた
Updated 5 May 2025
Film TrailersAll trailers
Quotes
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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