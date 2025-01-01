Peter Pam Did you know that, compared to the size of the universe, humans are one billionth the size of an ant?

Rita Carmichael Hmm. You know when it happened to me? I didn't tell anybody. Cause I knew what they would say. And I felt dirty all over. I didn't want to eat anything. I didn't wanna swallow anything. I walked around, and I was like... nobody's ever gonna want me. Ever. I'm damaged goods. You know what I mean? It's like, well...

Peter Pam I'm really scared.

Rita Carmichael What are you scared of?

Peter Pam Sometimes God makes mistakes.

Rita Carmichael Do you think he made a mistake with you?

Peter Pam I'm scared to live. I won't even kill myself because I'm scared of God. I'm scared of... you know, whatever is waiting up there or down there.