Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Films All We Had All We Had Movie Quotes

All We Had Movie Quotes

Ruthie Carmichael Mister, superheroes don't fly or look like Jesus. They drive broken-down cars. They take their kids with them no matter where they go or how bad things get, and sometimes they make mistakes just like anyone else.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Lee What I like about chess is you can learn as you go along. You can't win just by only making forward moves. Sometimes you have to take a step back or even lose a few pieces to move forward. I think you just have to be patient. You know, that's what they say about it.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Ruthie Carmichael [narrating] Bullies exist in every town. Big and small. People hate what they don't understand.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Ruthie Carmichael When you live this close to the bottom, calling the cops doesn't do any good.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Peter Pam Did you know that, compared to the size of the universe, humans are one billionth the size of an ant?
Rita Carmichael Hmm. You know when it happened to me? I didn't tell anybody. Cause I knew what they would say. And I felt dirty all over. I didn't want to eat anything. I didn't wanna swallow anything. I walked around, and I was like... nobody's ever gonna want me. Ever. I'm damaged goods. You know what I mean? It's like, well...
Peter Pam I'm really scared.
Rita Carmichael What are you scared of?
Peter Pam Sometimes God makes mistakes.
Rita Carmichael Do you think he made a mistake with you?
Peter Pam I'm scared to live. I won't even kill myself because I'm scared of God. I'm scared of... you know, whatever is waiting up there or down there.
Rita Carmichael Well, you survived this. You can survive anything. You just have to take a deep breath.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Lee Why does everybody hate going to the dentist? We do so much good. You can't hate... clean, healthy teeth. It's the foundation for a good life.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Ruthie Carmichael [narrating] I was the one who always knew when it was time to leave. Eventually, all of my mother's boyfriends turned out to be creeps. We did what we always did. We took what we could and ran. This was me - and my mom.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Peter Pam Really smart people usually end up killing themselves. Which is sort of like not finishing a book after you've started. The right ending can make the whole story fall into place. You just have to keep reading.
Ruthie Carmichael I don't even know what you just said...
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Ruthie Carmichael [narrating] To me, the hanging tooth felt like rock bottom.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Lee [about her tooth] You can hardly see it, except when you're laughing.
Rita Carmichael Well, it has been a while since I've laughed.
Lee Maybe I can fix that for you, too.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Ruthie Carmichael [narrating] My mom was better at loving men than choosing them. With every new town came a new boyfriend.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Rita Carmichael You'd make a great president, Ruthie. You know, with you as president, we wouldn't even need a vice president.
Ruthie Carmichael Sure, mom.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Rita Carmichael I don't like tomatoes, but I like tomato soup.
Lee That's a dichotomy.
Rita Carmichael A what? How do you spell "dichotomy"?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
How to Train Your Dragon
How to Train Your Dragon
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Family
Together
Together
2025, USA / Australia, Horror, Sci-Fi
Lilo & Stitch
Lilo & Stitch
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Comedy
Moy papa - medved
Moy papa - medved
2025, Russia, Family
The Fantastic Four: First Steps
The Fantastic Four: First Steps
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi
Materialists
Materialists
2025, USA, Romantic
Red Sonja: Queen of Plagues
Red Sonja: Queen of Plagues
2025, USA, Fantasy, Action
Na derevnyu dedushke
Na derevnyu dedushke
2025, Russia, Comedy, Family
Plagiator
Plagiator
2025, Russia, Drama, Romantic, Sci-Fi
Ne odna doma 2
Ne odna doma 2
2025, Russia, Family, Comedy
Superman
Superman
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Fantasy
F1
F1
2025, USA, Sport
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more