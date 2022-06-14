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5.4
Kinoafisha
Films
Alone Together
5.4
Alone Together
, 2022
Alone Together
USA / Drama, Romantic / 18+
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5.4
Alone Together
Dubbed trailer
Dubbed trailer
Synopsis
Strangers June and Charlie have to learn to coexist when they accidentally book the same Airbnb to get away from the pandemic. Alone Together is the ultimate New York lockdown love story.
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Cast
Katie Holmes
June
Jim Sturgess
Charlie
Derek Luke
John
Melissa Leo
Deborah
Mike Iveson
Homeless Person
Neal Benari
Lyft Driver
Ed Dixon
Grandfather
Spenser Granese
Sean
Zosia Mamet
Margaret
Laura Austin
Liz
Director
Katie Holmes
Writer
Katie Holmes
Composer
Graham Reynolds
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
USA
Runtime
1 hour 38 minutes
Production year
2022
Online premiere
22 July 2022
World premiere
14 June 2022
Release date
14 February 2023
Russia
RWV Film
4 August 2022
Australia
M
14 February 2023
Uzbekistan
16+
MPAA
R
Worldwide Gross
$21,575
Production
Lafayette Pictures (II), Yale Productions, SSS Entertainment
Also known as
Alone Together, A Lockdown lovestory, Allein mit dir, Egyedül, kettesben, Razem i osobno, Separadament junts, Separadamente juntos, Seuls ensemble, Sozinhos Juntos, Одиноки вместе, 얼론 투게더
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Film rating
5.4
Rate
13
votes
5.4
IMDb
Updated 14 February 2023
Film Trailers
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Alone Together
Dubbed trailer
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Stills
Quotes
Charlie
I need you to do me a favor.
June
What?
Charlie
All right, you gotta promise not to forget yourself.
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
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