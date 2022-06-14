Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of Alone Together
5.4
Alone Together - Dubbed trailer
Kinoafisha Films Alone Together
5.4

Alone Together

, 2022
Alone Together
USA / Drama, Romantic / 18+
Trailers
Poster of Alone Together
5.4
Alone Together - Dubbed trailer
Alone Together  Dubbed trailer

Synopsis

Strangers June and Charlie have to learn to coexist when they accidentally book the same Airbnb to get away from the pandemic. Alone Together is the ultimate New York lockdown love story.

Cast

Katie Holmes
Katie Holmes
June
Jim Sturgess
Jim Sturgess
Charlie
Derek Luke
Derek Luke
John
Melissa Leo
Melissa Leo
Deborah
Mike Iveson
Mike Iveson
Homeless Person
Neal Benari
Lyft Driver
Ed Dixon
Grandfather
Spenser Granese
Sean
Zosia Mamet
Zosia Mamet
Margaret
Laura Austin
Liz
Director Katie Holmes
Writer Katie Holmes
Composer Graham Reynolds
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 38 minutes
Production year 2022
Online premiere 22 July 2022
World premiere 14 June 2022
Release date
14 February 2023 Russia RWV Film
4 August 2022 Australia M
14 February 2023 Uzbekistan 16+
MPAA R
Worldwide Gross $21,575
Production Lafayette Pictures (II), Yale Productions, SSS Entertainment
Also known as
Alone Together, A Lockdown lovestory, Allein mit dir, Egyedül, kettesben, Razem i osobno, Separadament junts, Separadamente juntos, Seuls ensemble, Sozinhos Juntos, Одиноки вместе, 얼론 투게더

Film rating

5.4
Rate 13 votes
5.4 IMDb
Updated 14 February 2023

Film Trailers

All trailers
Alone Together - Dubbed trailer
Alone Together Dubbed trailer
All trailers All Top Trailers on Our Channel
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Spider-Man: Brand New Day
Spider-Man: Brand New Day
2026, USA, Action, Adventure, Fantasy, Sci-Fi
The Odyssey
The Odyssey
2026, USA, Adventure, Fantasy, Action
Michael
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Posledniy bogatyr. Kolobok
Posledniy bogatyr. Kolobok
2026, Russia, Family, Fantasy
Smeshariki. Skvoz vselennye
Smeshariki. Skvoz vselennye
2026, Russia, Sci-Fi, Adventure
Sacrifice
Sacrifice
2026, USA, Adventure, Comedy, Action
Motor City
Motor City
2025, USA, Action, Crime, Drama
Toy Story 5
Toy Story 5
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Fantasy, Family, Drama
Deep Water
Deep Water
2026, USA / Spain, Action, Horror, Thriller
Moshenniki
Moshenniki
2026, Kazakhstan, Drama
Parallel Tales
Parallel Tales
2026, France / Belgium / Italy / USA / Saudi Arabia, Crime, Drama, Detective
Obsession
Obsession
2025, USA, Horror
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more