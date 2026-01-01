Menu
Kinoafisha Films Get Out Get Out Awards

Awards and nominations of Get Out 2017

Academy Awards, USA 2018
Best Original Screenplay
Winner
Best Motion Picture of the Year
Nominee
 Best Motion Picture of the Year
Nominee
 Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
 Best Achievement in Directing
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2018
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
 Best Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2018
Best Screenplay (Original)
Nominee
 Best Actor
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2017
Best Comedic Performance
Winner
Next Generation
Winner
Best Villain
Nominee
 Best Duo
Nominee
 Best Movie
Nominee
 Best Performance in a Movie
Nominee
 Best Fight Against the System
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2018
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
 Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
