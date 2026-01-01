Menu
Films
Get Out
Get Out Awards
Awards and nominations of Get Out 2017
Academy Awards, USA 2018
Best Original Screenplay
Winner
Best Motion Picture of the Year
Nominee
Best Motion Picture of the Year
Nominee
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
Best Achievement in Directing
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2018
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
Best Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2018
Best Screenplay (Original)
Nominee
Best Actor
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2017
Best Comedic Performance
Winner
Next Generation
Winner
Best Villain
Nominee
Best Duo
Nominee
Best Movie
Nominee
Best Performance in a Movie
Nominee
Best Fight Against the System
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2018
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
