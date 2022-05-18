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Poster of Lunatics and Lovers
5.8
Kinoafisha Films Lunatics and Lovers
5.8

Lunatics and Lovers

, 1976
Culastrisce nobile veneziano
Italy / Comedy / 18+
Poster of Lunatics and Lovers
5.8

Cast

Marcello Mastroianni
Marcello Mastroianni
Marchese Luca Maria
Lino Toffolo
Agostino
Anna Miserocchi
Helga
Flora Carabella
Aunt Luisa
Claudia Mori
Claudia Mori
Luca Maria's wife
Olga Bisera
La barista
Rebecca Reder
Eva l'arpista
Nikki Gentile
Pat la flautista
Adriano Celentano
Adriano Celentano
Sprint Boss
Silvano Bernabei
Vincenzo
Director Flavio Mogherini
Writer Flavio Mogherini, Maurizio Costanzo, Gianfranco Clerici, Amedeo Pagani
Composer Detto Mariano
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Italy
Runtime 1 hour 50 minutes
Production year 1976
World premiere 29 May 1976
Release date
29 May 1976 Italy
Production Produzioni Atlas Consorziate (P.A.C.), Atlas Film, Rewind Film
Also known as
Culastrisce nobile veneziano, Lunatics and Lovers, Caraduras en Venecia, Der Unzähmbare Supertyp, Dum Dummare Dummast, Egy velencei nemesember, Lunáticos do Amor, Wariaci i kochankowie, Лунатици и любовници

Film rating

5.8
Rate 15 votes
5.8 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Updated 18 May 2022
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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