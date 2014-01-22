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6.1
Kinoafisha
Films
Little Accidents
6.1
Little Accidents
, 2014
Little Accidents
USA / Drama / 18+
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6.1
Little Accidents
Trailer
Trailer
Synopsis
In a small American town still living in the shadow of a terrible coal mine accident, the disappearance of a teenage boy draws together a surviving miner, the lonely wife of a mine executive, and a local boy in a web of secrets.
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Cast
Elizabeth Banks
Mike Bizzarri
Annie Fitzpatrick
Boyd Holbrook
Amos Jenkins
Randy Springer
John McAlister
Jacob Lofland
Owen Briggs
Beau Wright
James Briggs
Steven St. Gelais
Bobby
Travis Tope
JT Doyle
Grant Bauman
Justin
Jim Workman
Male Reporter
Kimberly Shrewsbury
Female Reporter
Director
Sara Colangelo
Writer
Sara Colangelo
Composer
Marcelo Zarvos
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
USA
Runtime
1 hour 45 minutes
Production year
2014
Online premiere
2 November 2014
World premiere
22 January 2014
Release date
22 January 2014
Russia
16+
22 January 2014
Kazakhstan
21 September 2015
South Korea
15
22 January 2014
Ukraine
Worldwide Gross
$10,071
Production
Amplify, Maiden Voyage Pictures, Archer Gray
Also known as
Little Accidents, Pequeños accidentes, Accidents - Totgeschwiegen, Conflitos e Reencontros, Drobne wypadki, Pequenos Acidentes, Маленькие происшествия, Малки драми, リトル・アクシデント 闇に埋もれた真実
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Film rating
6.1
Rate
13
votes
5.8
IMDb
Film Trailers
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Little Accidents
Trailer
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0
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Stills
Quotes
Amos Jenkins
[getting dressed]
I never been in a motel before.
Diane Doyle
We used to come to a place like this in high school. The seniors would rent the rooms, and we'd all file in with six packs.
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
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