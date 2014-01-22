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Poster of Little Accidents
6.1
Little Accidents - Trailer
Kinoafisha Films Little Accidents
6.1

Little Accidents

, 2014
Little Accidents
USA / Drama / 18+
Trailers
Poster of Little Accidents
6.1
Little Accidents - Trailer
Little Accidents  Trailer

Synopsis

In a small American town still living in the shadow of a terrible coal mine accident, the disappearance of a teenage boy draws together a surviving miner, the lonely wife of a mine executive, and a local boy in a web of secrets.

Cast

Elizabeth Banks
Elizabeth Banks
Mike Bizzarri
Annie Fitzpatrick
Boyd Holbrook
Boyd Holbrook
Amos Jenkins
Randy Springer
John McAlister
Jacob Lofland
Jacob Lofland
Owen Briggs
Beau Wright
James Briggs
Steven St. Gelais
Bobby
Travis Tope
Travis Tope
JT Doyle
Grant Bauman
Justin
Jim Workman
Male Reporter
Kimberly Shrewsbury
Female Reporter
Director Sara Colangelo
Writer Sara Colangelo
Composer Marcelo Zarvos
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 45 minutes
Production year 2014
Online premiere 2 November 2014
World premiere 22 January 2014
Release date
22 January 2014 Russia 16+
22 January 2014 Kazakhstan
21 September 2015 South Korea 15
22 January 2014 Ukraine
Worldwide Gross $10,071
Production Amplify, Maiden Voyage Pictures, Archer Gray
Also known as
Little Accidents, Pequeños accidentes, Accidents - Totgeschwiegen, Conflitos e Reencontros, Drobne wypadki, Pequenos Acidentes, Маленькие происшествия, Малки драми, リトル・アクシデント　闇に埋もれた真実

Film rating

6.1
Rate 13 votes
5.8 IMDb

Film Trailers

All trailers
Little Accidents - Trailer
Little Accidents Trailer
All trailers All Top Trailers on Our Channel

Quotes

Amos Jenkins [getting dressed] I never been in a motel before.
Diane Doyle We used to come to a place like this in high school. The seniors would rent the rooms, and we'd all file in with six packs.
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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