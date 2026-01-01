Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Yu Jun-sang Yu Jun-sang
Kinoafisha Persons Yu Jun-sang

Yu Jun-sang

Yu Jun-sang

Date of Birth
28 November 1969
Age
56 years old
Zodiac sign
Sagittarius
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Comedy actor, Romantic hero

Popular Films

Alchemy of Souls 8.7
Alchemy of Souls (2022)
Right Now, Wrong Then 7.1
Right Now, Wrong Then (2015)
Nobody's Daughter Haewon 7.0
Nobody's Daughter Haewon (2013)

Filmography

My Lovely Journey
My Lovely Journey
Drama, Romantic, Adventure, 2025, South Korea
Alchemy of Souls 8.7
Alchemy of Souls
Drama, Comedy, Fantasy, 2022, South Korea
Honest Candidate 2 5.4
Honest Candidate 2 Honest Candidate 2
Comedy 2022, South Korea
Yourself and Yours 6.9
Yourself and Yours Dangsinjasingwa dangsinui geot
Drama 2016, South Korea
Right Now, Wrong Then 7.1
Right Now, Wrong Then Ji-geum-eun-mat-go-geu-ddae-neun-teul-li-da
Drama 2015, South Korea
Nobody's Daughter Haewon 7
Nobody's Daughter Haewon Nugu-ui ttal-do anin Haewon
Drama 2013, South Korea
In Another Country 6
In Another Country Da-reun na-ra-e-suh
Drama 2012, South Korea
Watch trailer
Soar Into the Sun 5.9
Soar Into the Sun Al-too-bi: Riteon too beiseu
Action 2012, South Korea
Show more
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more