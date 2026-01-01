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About
Filmography
Yu Jun-sang
Yu Jun-sang
Kinoafisha
Persons
Yu Jun-sang
Yu Jun-sang
Yu Jun-sang
Date of Birth
28 November 1969
Age
56 years old
Zodiac sign
Sagittarius
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Comedy actor
,
Romantic hero
Popular Films
8.7
Alchemy of Souls
(2022)
7.1
Right Now, Wrong Then
(2015)
7.0
Nobody's Daughter Haewon
(2013)
Filmography
My Lovely Journey
Drama, Romantic, Adventure,
2025, South Korea
8.7
Alchemy of Souls
Drama, Comedy, Fantasy,
2022, South Korea
5.4
Honest Candidate 2
Honest Candidate 2
Comedy
2022, South Korea
6.9
Yourself and Yours
Dangsinjasingwa dangsinui geot
Drama
2016, South Korea
7.1
Right Now, Wrong Then
Ji-geum-eun-mat-go-geu-ddae-neun-teul-li-da
Drama
2015, South Korea
7
Nobody's Daughter Haewon
Nugu-ui ttal-do anin Haewon
Drama
2013, South Korea
6
In Another Country
Da-reun na-ra-e-suh
Drama
2012, South Korea
Watch trailer
5.9
Soar Into the Sun
Al-too-bi: Riteon too beiseu
Action
2012, South Korea
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