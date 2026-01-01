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Poster of Odin iz nas
7.1
Kinoafisha Films Odin iz nas
7.1

Odin iz nas

, 1970
Odin iz nas
USSR / Adventure, Drama / 18+
Poster of Odin iz nas
7.1

Cast

Georgi Yumatov
Georgi Yumatov
Sergey Birukov
Valentin Grachyov
Ivan Grachyov
Nikolai Grinko
Nikolai Grinko
Siegfried Keller
Fyodor Nikitin
Franz Rediger
Lyudmila Gurchenko
Lyudmila Gurchenko
Klara Ovcharenko
Tatyana Konyukhova
sotrudnitsa NKVD
Dmitriy Masanov
Aleksey Sedoy
Igor Dmitriev
Igor Dmitriev
Otto Breyer
Irina Korotkova
Zina
Lyudmila Shagalova
Lyudmila Shagalova
Musya
Director Gennadi Poloka
Writer Aleksei Nagornyj, Geliy Ryabov
Composer Eduard Khagagortyan
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USSR
Runtime 1 hour 44 minutes
Production year 1970
World premiere 18 January 1971
Release date
19 January 1971 Russia 12+
18 January 1971 USSR
Production Mosfilm
Also known as
Odin iz nas, A kétarcú felderítő, One of Us, Один из нас

Film rating

7.1
Rate 13 votes
7 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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