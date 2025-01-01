Menu
Kinoafisha Film lists Films About Secret Agents and Intelligence Services

Films About Secret Agents and Intelligence Services

Time goes on, but the popularity of spies in cinema only continues to grow. While the legendary British intelligence agent James Bond once led the way, new franchises like "Kingsman: The Secret Service", "Atomic Blonde", and "The Man from U.N.C.L.E." are catching up — with rumours of sequels already circulating.

There’s no better time than now to become a fan of spy films. With increasing competition, writers and directors are constantly raising the stakes — inventing more elaborate stunts, choosing stunning locations, and coming up with ever-clever ways to keep audiences hooked. Yet these modern hits still carry the hallmarks of the genre: expertly choreographed fight scenes, high-speed chases in sleek cars, exploding gadgets, and heroes who always have the perfect witty comeback.

On the Kinoafisha you can watch the best spy films in high quality.

Shadow Force
Shadow Force
Action, Drama, Thriller 2025, USA
4.0
Argylle
Argylle
Action 2024, Great Britain
6.0
The Beekeeper
The Beekeeper
Thriller 2024, USA
7.0
Weekend in Taipei
Weekend in Taipei
Action, Thriller 2024, France
6.0
Canary Black
Canary Black
Action, Drama 2024, Great Britain / USA
5.0
Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One
Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One
Action, Crime, Thriller 2023, USA
8.0
The Equalizer 3
The Equalizer 3
Action, Crime, Thriller 2023, USA
7.0
Peter Five Eight
Peter Five Eight
Action, Thriller, Drama, Comedy 2023, USA
4.0
One Ranger
One Ranger
Action, Thriller 2023, USA
5.0
Reality
Reality
Drama 2023, USA
7.0
Spy
Spy
Action, Thriller 2023, India
6.0
Red Joan
Red Joan
Thriller, Detective 2019, Great Britain
6.0
Domino
Domino
Thriller, Crime 2019, Denmark / Netherlands / France / Italy / Belgium
4.0
The Catcher Was a Spy
The Catcher Was a Spy
Drama, War, Biography 2018, USA
6.0
Mile 22
Mile 22
Action 2018, USA
6.0
Unlocked
Unlocked
Thriller, Action 2017, Great Britain
6.0
Kingsman: The Golden Circle
Kingsman: The Golden Circle
Action, Crime, Adventure 2017, USA
7.0
Submergence
Submergence
Thriller, Drama, Romantic 2017, USA
5.0
Anthropoid
Anthropoid
Thriller, War, Biography 2016, Great Britain / France / Czechia
7.0
The Gunman
The Gunman
Action, Thriller, Crime, Detective, Drama 2015, Great Britain / France / Spain
6.0
Self/less
Self/less
Thriller, Sci-Fi, Drama 2015, USA
7.0
Elser
Elser
Drama, War, Biography 2015, Germany
6.0
The November Man
The November Man
Action, Thriller 2014, USA
6.0
A Most Wanted Man
A Most Wanted Man
Thriller 2014, Great Britain / USA / Germany
6.0
Kingsman: The Secret Service
Kingsman: The Secret Service
Thriller 2014, Great Britain
7.0
Kill the Messenger
Kill the Messenger
Thriller, Crime, Drama, Detective 2014, USA
6.0
NO COMMENT
NO COMMENT
War, Drama 2014, Russia
6.0
Möbius
Möbius
Drama, Thriller 2013, France
6.0
Spy
Spy
War, Crime, Adventure 2012, Russia
5.0
Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy
Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy
Thriller 2011, France / Great Britain
7.0
Genre
All Action Drama Thriller Crime Comedy Detective War Biography Romantic Adventure Sci-Fi Family History
Country
All USA France Great Britain India Denmark Netherlands Italy Belgium Czechia Spain Germany Russia USSR
Year
All 1930-1939 1950-1959 1960-1969 1970-1979 1980-1989 1990-1999 2000-2009 2010-2019 2020-2025

Get swept up in the thrilling world of espionage with the most stylish and action-packed spy films. From legendary agents to bold new heroes, these stories are full of danger, wit, and unforgettable gadgets.

