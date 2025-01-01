Time goes on, but the popularity of spies in cinema only continues to grow. While the legendary British intelligence agent James Bond once led the way, new franchises like "Kingsman: The Secret Service", "Atomic Blonde", and "The Man from U.N.C.L.E." are catching up — with rumours of sequels already circulating.

There’s no better time than now to become a fan of spy films. With increasing competition, writers and directors are constantly raising the stakes — inventing more elaborate stunts, choosing stunning locations, and coming up with ever-clever ways to keep audiences hooked. Yet these modern hits still carry the hallmarks of the genre: expertly choreographed fight scenes, high-speed chases in sleek cars, exploding gadgets, and heroes who always have the perfect witty comeback.

