Kinoafisha Films La La Land La La Land Awards

Awards and nominations of La La Land 2016

Academy Awards, USA 2017 Academy Awards, USA 2017
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role
Winner
Best Achievement in Directing
Winner
Best Achievement in Music Written for Motion Pictures (Original Song)
Winner
Best Achievement in Music Written for Motion Pictures (Original Song)
Winner
Best Achievement in Cinematography
Winner
Best Achievement in Music Written for Motion Pictures (Original Score)
Winner
Best Achievement in Production Design
Winner
Best Motion Picture of the Year
Nominee
 Best Motion Picture of the Year
Nominee
 Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
 Best Achievement in Music Written for Motion Pictures (Original Song)
Nominee
 Best Effects, Sound Effects Editing
Nominee
 Best Effects, Sound Effects Editing
Nominee
 Best Sound
Nominee
 Best Achievement in Film Editing
Nominee
 Best Achievement in Music Written for Motion Pictures (Original Song)
Nominee
 Best Original Screenplay
Nominee
 Best Achievement in Costume Design
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2017 Golden Globes, USA 2017
Best Screenplay - Motion Picture
Winner
Best Song
Winner
Best Director
Winner
Best Song
Winner
Best Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Winner
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Winner
Best Actress - Comedy or Musical
Winner
Best Original Score
Winner
BAFTA Awards 2017 BAFTA Awards 2017
Best Film
Winner
Best Film
Winner
Best Cinematography
Winner
Original Music
Winner
Best Actress
Winner
David Lean Award for Direction
Winner
David Lean Award for Direction
Winner
Best Sound
Nominee
 Best Sound
Nominee
 Best Costume Design
Nominee
 Best Editing
Nominee
 Best Screenplay (Original)
Nominee
 Best Production Design
Nominee
 Best Actor
Nominee
Venice Film Festival 2016 Venice Film Festival 2016
Best Actress
Winner
Best Film
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2017 MTV Movie + TV Awards 2017
Best Kiss
Nominee
 Best Kiss
Nominee
 Best Musical Moment
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2017 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2017
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role
Winner
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
Toronto International Film Festival 2016 Toronto International Film Festival 2016
Gala or Special Presentations
Winner
