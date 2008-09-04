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Poster of 2-Assa-2
5.9
Kinoafisha Films 2-Assa-2
5.9

2-Assa-2

, 2009
2-Assa-2
Russia / Comedy, Drama / 18+
Poster of 2-Assa-2
5.9

Cast

Tatyana Drubich
Tatyana Drubich
Alika
Sergey Makovetsky
Sergey Makovetsky
Anna Drubich
Yuriy Bashmet
Sergey Shnurov
Sergey Shnurov
Ekaterina Volkova
Ekaterina Volkova
Aleksandr Bashirov
Aleksandr Bashirov
Yuri Shumilo
Natalya Kolyakanova
Natalya Kolyakanova
Stas Baretskiy
Valeriy Barinov
Valeriy Barinov
Sergei Bugaev
Bananan
Director Sergey Solovyov
Writer Sergey Solovyov
Composer Anna Drubich, Sergey Shnurov
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Russia
Runtime 2 hours 0 minute
Production year 2009
World premiere 4 September 2008
Release date
4 September 2008 Russia Линия Кино
18 June 2011 Belarus
18 June 2011 Kazakhstan
18 June 2011 Ukraine
Production Solivs
Also known as
2-Assa-2, 2 Асса 2-Втората смърт на Анна Каренина, 2-Асса-2, Assa 2

Film rating

5.9
Rate 10 votes
4.5 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies  Best Russian Films 
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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