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About
Filmography
Lynn Hershman Leeson
Lynn Hershman Leeson
Kinoafisha
Persons
Lynn Hershman Leeson
Lynn Hershman Leeson
Lynn Hershman Leeson
Date of Birth
17 June 1941
Age
84 years old
Zodiac sign
Gemini
Occupation
Director, Producer, Writer
Popular Films
5.4
Teknolust
(2002)
Filmography
Genre
All
Comedy
Drama
Romantic
Sci-Fi
Year
All
2002
All
1
Films
1
Producer
1
Director
1
Writer
1
5.4
Teknolust
Teknolust
Sci-Fi, Drama, Romantic, Comedy
2002, USA / Germany / Great Britain
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