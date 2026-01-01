Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Lynn Hershman Leeson Lynn Hershman Leeson
Kinoafisha Persons Lynn Hershman Leeson

Lynn Hershman Leeson

Lynn Hershman Leeson

Date of Birth
17 June 1941
Age
84 years old
Zodiac sign
Gemini
Occupation
Director, Producer, Writer

Popular Films

Teknolust 5.4
Teknolust (2002)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Teknolust 5.4
Teknolust Teknolust
Sci-Fi, Drama, Romantic, Comedy 2002, USA / Germany / Great Britain
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more